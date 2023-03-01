Barcoo Pastoral Society 150 years

With a history nearly as long as the State of Queensland itself, the Barcoo Pastoral Society and Barcoo Race Club are this year celebrating over 150 years of entertainment and achievement in the central west.

From auspicious foundations at the auction of the late Richard Welford’s property, Walton

Station in 1872, both clubs have gone on to withstand the challenges of distance, drought,

and the changing times; to now celebrating excellent membership numbers and hosting

multiple events for their community each year.

Barcoo Pastoral Society and Barcoo Race Club continue today as two of the oldest pastoral societies and race clubs in Australia.

The Barcoo Pastoral Society was formally known as the Greater Western Downs Pastoral Society and held its first annual show at Blackall, on Wednesday, July 9, 1873.

The Barcoo Pastoral Society and Barcoo Race Club look forward to celebrating this milestone at the Back to Blackall Ball on 28 April.

Ticket details are to be released soon.

Holly Macdonald, Secretary of the Barcoo Pastoral Society said the committees are hoping to produce a display of sorts at the Blackall Show in May and need some more photos and stories to bring it all to life.

“We are encouraging others to contribute their own memories to our research,” Holly said.

“We want to share a quote from the original article describing the day both groups were formed, that we believe still holds true today:

‘Certainly these are proofs of what unity can accomplish even in a large and scattered district like this, and should the result only be the drawing together of those interested in the welfare of the district once a year, it will soon be apparent and beneficial.'”

Both committees are calling on the public to please share photographs, stories and memorabilia relating to each club.

Anyone wishing to contribute is encouraged to contact the Barcoo Pastoral Society secretary Holly Macdonald, by email barcoopastoral@outlook.com; or the Barcoo Race Club secretary Jaimee-lee Prow, via email BARC.blackallraces@gmail.com

Submissions are needed by April 1, 2023.