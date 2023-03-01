Planned parcel theft at CQ mail centre

By Khrysti Balanay

A group disguised as postal workers allegedly broke into the Australia Post mail centre in North Rockhampton last weekend, stealing a large number of parcels.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Kevin Mawdsley said that five or six offenders entered the facility just after 7am on Saturday 25 February.

“It is alleged that a large number of parcels and mail had been opened and stolen,” he said.

“An Australia Post van was also stolen and found later that night at 11.40pm burnt out at Parkhurst.”

The Australia Post mail centre caters for the entire Capricornia District, including Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gracemere, Emerald, Longreach and Winton.

A spokesperson for Australia Post said they were supporting Rockhampton police with the investigation.

“While mail processing operations were able to quickly return to normal, unfortunately, a number of parcel items were taken during the break-in,” they said.

“Australia Post will be working hard over the next few days to identify and contact affected customers and encourages customers to reach out to us on 13POST (13 7678).”

Snr Sgt Mawdsley said the day of the incident was the one day of the week that the facility was closed, and the offenders would leave and re-enter the business over 13 hours.

“While brazen, it seems a bit of planning was involved,” he said.

“It appears as though they have attempted to pose to some degree as employees wearing hi-visibility clothing, to not draw attention to themselves.

“It is a very difficult time for Australia Post to say how many items of property have been stolen or tampered with, and we’re working closely with them to try and identify that.

“We are happy to report that a 34-year-old male, who we believe is a primary offender, was arrested and charged with one count of enter premises and commit an indictable offence on Sunday night.

“Police have opposed bail, and he was due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.”

On Tuesday, 28 February, a second man was arrested and charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter premises and unrelated drug charges.

The 47-year-old North Rockhampton man is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 1 March.

Following the break and enter, Snr Sgt Mawdsley said it was important businesses remain vigilant and review their security measures.

“We have a district crime prevention unit that is more than happy to assist and provide advice,” he said.

At the time of print, no other arrests have been made, and police encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or PoliceLink.