Matt welcomed home

Jamie Worland

Matthew sustained a head injury in late November 2022, from a slip and fall.

He was taken care of and stabilised by the local QAS officers, Longreach Hospital nurses and doctors before being flown out by an RFDS crew to the Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital.

He had surgery to relieve pressure due to swelling and bleeding of the brain and remained in intensive care for the first week after surgery.

The physio team at the Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital then started his rehab by getting him out of bed and then by the end of the second week he had taken a few assisted steps.

He was lucky enough to have a room become available at The Surgical, Treatment and Rehabilitation Service (STARS) facility that also specialises in brain injuries and their recovery.

After 85 days in the hospital, he was released to visit home prior to another surgery.

He and his parents received a welcome home from friends, family and emergency services personnel.

Matthew and his family wish to thank the community for the support given—we truly are blessed to live where we live.