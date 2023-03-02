Blooming Sturts Desert Pea

Gardening in Western Queensland can have numerous challenges but then there are times that I am envious of the array of unique plant species that can be grown in Barcaldine, Blackall, Longreach or Winton.

One plant that I would love to have in my garden would be the Sturts Desert Pea.

The Sturt’s Desert Pea or Swainsona Formosa was formerly called Clianthus formosus and is soon to be known as Willdampia Formosa, confused? This plant is the official floral emblem of South Australia and was named for Charles Sturt who headed a number of expeditions into Australia’s arid interior in the mid-1800s.

The Sturt’s Desert Pea is a prostate, rambling plant with soft grey-green foliage.

In the right position, the Sturt’s Desert Pea can cover over two square metres.

It is the flower that the Sturt’s Desert Pea is known for, the striking blood-red flowers with prominent black bumps in the middle of the flower. There are a number of hybrids on the market in dryland areas of Australia with flower colours from white through to red and many shades of pink in between.

Most of these hybrid Sturt’s Desert Peas have been grafted to the rootstock of the New Zealand native plant called New Zealand glory pea or Clianthus puniceus, which is not susceptible to root diseases.

In its natural environment, the Sturt’s Desert Pea grows from the edge of the open woodland to the open plains. Sturt’s Desert Pea can withstand extremes of temperature, and it will even tolerate light frosts.

If you want to try growing the Sturt’s Desert Pea in a pot or hanging basket, you will need to modify the potting mix to make sure the mix is very well drained.

The place your Sturt’s desert pea would be best positioned on the northern or western side of the house and protected from rain.

Sturt’s Desert Pea has an exceptionally long taproot that can locate water deep in the soil. When planted in the garden the Sturt’s Desert Pea should always be located in a mounded garden.

Like most native plants it is best to regularly tip prune the plant to encourage compact growth.

It is always best to cut back old stems after flowering, as this will encourage new growth from the centre of the plant.

It is important to only use native plant food or low phosphorus fertilisers on your Sturt’s Desert Pea.

It is also important not to wet the foliage as that could cause fungal diseases.

YOU’VE GOT TO BE CRUEL TO BE KIND

Do you have a shrub or tree that has become a little old or straggly, and you are now tempted to remove it completely from the garden and replace it?

When you think how long it has taken to establish the plant to its current size, it seems a shame to waste all of those growing years, especially when it is possible to make even the untidiest shrub or tree into a neat and attractive specimen.

Here are some simple steps to rejuvenate that tired shrub or tree, providing it has at least one strong, upright stem.

Step One. Cut off all side branches in line with the main stem.

Step Two. Reduce the main stem to the height that you would like the new branches to be.

Step Three. Loosen the soil around the plant, maybe apply some compost, mulch well and apply ample quantities of water.

Step Four. Wait until new branches develop, with at least four sets of leaves, then lightly tip-prune the new growth.

Each year, cut the plant right back by up to one-third of the plant’s growth and continue trimming and tip-pruning the new growth throughout the year. When you notice any branches that look out of place in the shape that you want, or that look a little sparsely foliaged, remove it immediately so that a new young branch can take its place.

The best time to prune flowering shrubs is after the main flush of blooms has died off.

It is important to remember that most flowers form on one-year-old stems, so if you prune too early, many blooms can be lost.