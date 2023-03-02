Not everyone’s singing in the rain

By Karen Simmons

If a producer believes they are still experiencing difficult conditions in a council area that is no longer drought-declared, they can apply for an Individually Droughted Property (IDP) declaration. This will continue to give them the same access to drought assistance as a current area declaration.

The Longreach Leader spoke with one of the long-standing members of the Local Drought Committee who was instrumental in the decision-making process.

The function of the Drought Committees is to be local and confidential, so an unbiased decision makes a recommendation to the minister’s office.

The committee member said there are science-based indicators that they look at to have the declaration lifted and they had been reached.

“The other members on the Local Drought Committee are reputable graziers and very knowledgeable of the area,” He said.

“What helped make the decision was, you’ve got a season that’s good enough to get you through to the next wet season.

“We went to great lengths to say that those that are still in drought, there are people with patches that haven’t had it as good as others .

“Those people can stay on the drought list for funding, they can get an IDP.

“There are more substantial incentives to help you prepare for the next drought, so you are better off it (the drought-declared list) than on it to apply.”

The other areas to have their drought status revoked are the Central Highlands Regional Council, Rockhampton Regional Council and Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council, which had all been drought-declared since 2019.

There is hope the surrounding shires of Longreach, Winton and the rest of Barcaldine may follow suit in the coming months.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister and Rural Communities Minister Mark Furner announced he’d accepted the Local Drought Committees (LDCs) recommendation to revoke several regions’ drought status from 1 March, due to the ongoing improvement in seasonal conditions since the start of the year.

Minister Mark Furner this is great news for primary producers in now drought-free regions of Queensland.

“Some of our farmers have done it tough during a long drought, so increased rainfall over the past six months has been welcome relief,” Mr Furner said.

“LDCs in the remaining drought-declared areas are still monitoring pasture recovery as the end of the wet season approaches.

“It’s important to note that thanks to our government’s ground-breaking reforms, primary producers no longer need to be in a drought-declared area to access assistance.”