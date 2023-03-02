Longreach welcomes its newest Councillor

By Karen Simmons

Longreach welcomes its newest Division One Councillor, grazier David Paterson, after a neck-to-neck election race.

The Longreach Regional Council By-Election was held Saturday, February 11, with Mr Paterson coming from 14 votes behind Ingrid Miller, to 11 votes in front at the final count.

Ingrid Miller received 28.72 per cent of the votes, with a total of 461 votes, while Mr Paterson reached 29.41 per cent and 472 votes at the close of counting.

Mr Paterson has lived in the region all his life and said it was a very close result but he was grateful for his community’s support.

“It was very close, no doubt about that,” Mr Paterson shared.

“I didn’t think coming from 14 counts behind to come out in front was possible.

“It was eight days of waiting for the final count to be announced.

“I’m very grateful for everybody’s support for this result.”

The sheep and cattle grazier, based at Kaloola Station south of Longreach said he is passionate about the development of the Longreach, Ilfracombe, Isisford and Yaraka areas.

He believes only by supporting local businesses can the region grow.

The new Councillor said he is interested in all aspects of council governance but has had a special interest in rural roads and pest management.

“During the last 10 years, I have been a member of two Longreach Regional Council Advisory Committees,” he said.

“I enjoyed this challenge and the insight into Council operations.

“I am keen to learn more about managing areas like parks and gardens and the weirs.”

“We are fortunate that three of our grown children work for us, so they will have the property under control when I need to head into town for Council responsibilities.”

Over the years, Mr Paterson has been involved in many local voluntary committees including the Isisford Sheep and Wool Show, Yaraka Gymkhana, Stonehenge Bushman’s Carnival, Longreach Meals on Wheels and The Divide Rural Fire Brigade.

All Longreach Regional Council Councillors will come up for re-election in March 2024.

Mr Paterson was sworn into his new position during a ceremony at Longreach Council Chambers on Thursday, March 2, with his wife, Clare and daughter also hoping to be present.