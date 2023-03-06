China’s post-Covid reopens beef opportunities

Angus Gidley-Baird, Rabobank

The recent removal of Covid restrictions in China opens opportunities for Australian

exporters to tap into changes in Chinese beef consumption, Rabobank says in a newly-

released report.

In its Q1 Global Beef Quarterly, the specialist agribusiness bank says “China’s

reopening” will offer business opportunities for beef exporters, but also generate volatility

in the global market.

The bank expects overall Chinese household consumption will rebound strongly from the

low base of 2022, and, with it, demand for beef is also expected to rise, albeit slowly.

In 2022, the report said, Chinese food and beverage retail sales saw marginal growth

and food service sales took a big hit, as the country’s ongoing Covid restriction weighed

on consumption.

“This trend is supported by the robust growth of new tech cookers and portable ovens.

We expect beef retail sales to maintain this rapid growth – supported by new retail

modes, such as O2O (online to offline) and community group-buying, though food

service will remain the major channel,” the report said.

Rabobank senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said weaker economic

conditions would have some impact on Chinese beef consumption among lower-income groups,

which tend to trade down.

“As consumer groups become more segmented, we see beef experiencing both trading up and trading down,” Mr Gidley-Baird said.

“As such, we expect a gradual increase in high-quality beef consumption, although total consumption may increase more slowly.”

For Australia, the Global Beef Quarterly said, cattle prices have levelled out after dropping in late 2022.

Mr Gidley-Baird said the Australian cattle market took a steep turn downwards in late 2022.

“Prices have been more stable since the start of this year, however, suggesting the market has found a new

equilibrium,” he said.

“We believe current prices are more sustainable – providing more favourable returns for

feedlots and processors – and that they will continue to track around current levels for

the first half of 2023.”

Mr Gidley-Baird said good rainfall through Queensland in January and February will help

support producer restocking activity in Australia’s largest cattle-producing state and

should provide support for younger cattle prices.

Production volumes are starting to show promising signs of recovery, he said, as

slaughter volumes increased in late November and through early December to reach the

highest levels in 2022.

“Slaughter numbers returned to these levels in early February after the Christmas break,

suggesting that increased volumes are starting to become available,” he said.

“At these higher rates – and with the potential of more cattle coming online – processing

capacity could be tested.

“Limitations with labour availability continue to impact the processing sector and resolving these problems is not a short-term matter.”

Mr Gidley-Baird revealed the increased production will lead to a rise in export volumes, “even

though word on the street suggests that supply chains are already quite saturated with

product,” he said.

“The indications that US production and exports are starting to decline will be welcome

news but there remain a few months when congested supply chains may cause softness

in prices or build-up of stocks.

“Encouraging signs of a recovery in China are positive, but we will just have to wait to see how much additional volume China takes.”