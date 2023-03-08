Worry over water

By Karen Simmons

With 450 gigalitres on the table – the approximate volume of Sydney Habour – will the benefits of selling irrigation rights outweigh future water limits?

Late last month the Commonwealth Government began the process to buy water from landholders to Bridge the Gap under the Murray–Darling Basin Plan.

But Leader of The Nationals and Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud believes Labor’s plan to go ahead with more water buybacks risks destroying Queensland towns and worsening Australia’s cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Littleproud said Water Minister Tanya Plibersek’s revelations that she would not allow more time for states to deliver efficient infrastructure for nearly 350 gigalitres, while ignoring the economic and social safeguards for 450 additional gigalitres, would be a huge blow to regional communities.

“If that much water is purchased from farmers, less food is produced, so every Australian will pay more at the check-out,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The infrastructure programs designed by the states to deliver water for the environment just need to be given time to be completed and the safeguards Labor created for the additional 450 gigalitres just need to be respected.

“Farmers can sell up and walk away but it will be the towns, the small business owners and families that will feel the pain inflicted by the Labor government.”

Mr Littleproud said the Minister’s statement meant in his electorate of Maranoa, the final 14 gigalitres required to be recovered in Queensland would not be the end of the Basin Plan for communities.

“It means the Albanese government will buy water from farms right across the Basin including Queensland without a safety net to recover the additional 450 gigalitres.”

A statement released by Minister Plibersek’s office stated that the water purchases are voluntary and are only for the remaining 49GL of the Bridging the Gap target.

‘Bridging the Gap’ is the largest pool of water to be recovered under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan – a total of 2,075GL.

Around 49GL remains to be recovered.

49.2 gigalitres (GL)[1], comprised of 46 GL of surface water and 3.2 GL of groundwater, is set to be recovered across seven targeted catchments in the Basin.

The statement clarified that all these catchments have remaining water to be recovered to achieve the Basin Plan’s Sustainable Diversion Limits.

Queensland Water Minister Glenn Butcher said The Palaszczuk Government is committed to assisting the Australian Government to implement the Murray‑Darling Basin Plan in full.

“The Australian Government is responsible for recovering sufficient environmental water to meet these limits under their Bridging the Gap program,” Mr Butcher said.

“Queensland has a strong track record implementing the Basin Plan and has already assisted the Australian Government to recover over 90% of water required in Queensland for the Bridging the Gap target.

“I recently visited Lower Balonne and received feedback from water entitlement holders who want this recovery to be completed, with the community understanding the need for strategic purchases.”

The targeted catchments for purchase are;

Queensland:

Condamine–Balonne catchment: 14.0 GL of surface water and 3.2 GL of groundwater

New South Wales:

NSW Murray catchment: 10.0 GL of surface water

Namoi catchment: 9.5 GL of surface water

NSW Border Rivers catchment: 5.1 GL of surface water

Barwon–Darling catchment: 1.6 GL of surface water

Lachlan catchment: 0.9 GL of surface water.

The Strategic Water Purchasing Framework released on February 22 outlines the principles that will guide how the water will be purchased.

The Government will strategically purchase water through an open, competitive, transparent tender.

An open tender will begin on March 23 through the AusTender website.

Water licence holders from the targeted catchments, who are interested in selling their water entitlements to the Australian Government are encouraged to consult with their legal and financial advisors to start gathering relevant information to support a tender application.

When the tender is released, detailed guidance, specifications and supporting material will be released to assist water licence holders to participate.

To read the framework and find out more about water purchasing in the basin, visit: www.dcceew.gov.au/watertender.