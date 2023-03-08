By Karen Simmons

Qantas Founders Museum (QFM) is excited to announce the launch of its newest experience, the Pre-Flight Breakfast Tour.

Launching this week, on Monday 6 March, the brand new one-hour experience includes a tour of the National Heritage Listed Qantas Hangar built in 1922 for QANTAS, followed by a delicious breakfast feast.

Guests will learn the importance of Longreach and the history of the airline and will be able to reimagine what it would have been like 100 years ago operating out of the Hangar.

After the 30-minute guided tour, guests enjoy a gourmet breakfast and beverage in McGuinness’ Restaurant before the Museum opens to the public.

QFM believes the Pre-Flight Breakfast Tour will be perfect for the traveller on a tight schedule who needs to hit the road to move on to their next destination within the region.

Jeremy Miller, QFM Customer Service Manager believes the new breakfast tour will combine two of the things their guests love most about the Museum;

“Our fantastic food and our connection to the Qantas story – it’s the perfect way to start your day,” Mr Miller said.

“This is also a great compliment to our most popular tour, the Premium Economy experience (previously known as the Museum and Airpark Tour) which consists of a guided tour of the airpark for a maximum of 1.5 hours.”

QFM also recently welcomed the team from International Conservation Services Doug Rogan, Mei Wilkinson, and Qantas Heritage Curator David Crotty to the Museum.

QFM is currently undertaking a massive Conservation Management Plan to ensure the preservation of their amazing aircraft fleet in the collection.

We’ll hear more about this in the coming weeks.