RAPAD Alliance focus on workforce challenges

RAPAD hosted its first Joint Alliance Workshop with an Attraction and Retention Workshop in Winton and via

Zoom last week, bringing together more than 25 council officers, program stakeholders, and state and

federal agency representatives.

Deputy CEO, Morgan Gronold, said RAPAD’s Joint Alliance brings together HR, Community Support and

Economic Development officers from the seven councils of its region – Barcaldine, Barcoo, Blackall-Tambo,

Boulia, Diamantina, Longreach and Winton.

“The aim of the group is to look at opportunities where we can share information, support and tackle

common challenges for our communities, workforce, business and industry as a united region,” Mr Gronold said.

“What this workshop has shown is that we’re on the right track in facilitating a joint council platform.

“We have a wealth of knowledge and experience across our councils, and by joining forces we are able to open the

door to fresh ideas as well as tried and tested solutions.”

The Alliance is also a great way for RAPAD, government agencies and other external stakeholders to connect

to and get feedback from our member councils.

At this first meeting alone, we had a wide range of

representatives from the Queensland Department of the Premier and Cabinet, the Australian Department of

Social Services, and Education Queensland.

Continuing the first agenda with an Attraction and Retention Workshop with the group was a natural fit, as

we all look to tackle this nationwide challenge of worker shortages.

The RAPAD Board joined the discussion for a presentation from Liza Cameron from Western Game Meats in

Longreach, who provided valuable information about their experience with the Pacific Australia Labour

Mobility (PALM) worker scheme.

The Alliance and Board also heard from Tatiana Sinha, Senior Sales Consultant – Local Government, from

market-leading employment platform SEEK.

“The expertise and reach of SEEK is unparalleled and we’re working with them on a strategic online

advertising campaign. The region’s Go Far Out! SEEK online advertising campaign will get underway in the

next month, building on our work last year where we focused on social media platforms. Our ads will feature

on their platform and other online channels encouraging jobseekers to Go Far Out! and discover via our

gofarout.com website what it’s like living and working in the region and how they can make the move.

Our first discussions with the Joint Alliance show that there are lots of opportunities to learn from each other

and present a united approach on common issues. It can be a pretty diverse remit for these officers working

in our regional and remote communities, so it’s also fantastic to facilitate a platform where they can support

each other and recognise their hard work and wins.