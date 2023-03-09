Rate rise affecting first-home loans

As expected the Reserve Bank of Australia rose the cash rate by 25 basis points from 3.35% to 3.6% on Tuesday, in the tenth interest rate rise since May 2022.

An approach, the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ) says is putting a serious dent in confidence.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said while we were forewarned that we would see another

cash rate rise, it’s concerning that it is happening at such a rapid-fire pace with ten

out of ten consecutive rises and little impact to inflation.

“You’ve got to be wondering when the RBA might stop and think whether this approach is

still the right course of action, because while they are aiming to reduce inflation via these

consistent rate hikes, it’s clearly not working,” Ms Mercorella said.

“While the conduct of the RBA has justifiably provoked the ire of the community, the reality is that the RBA can only act within the constrained limits of its

charter and its objectives.”

Ms Mercorella noted the RBA had stated inflation was largely being driven by supply side matters.

“Energy costs, lack of new land supply and natural disaster impacts are all large

contributors to inflation,” she said.

“Interest rate increases do nothing to address the cost-of-living crisis that these factors are driving.

“It cannot be left to mortgage holders to do all the heavy lifting to fix our economic woes.

“It’s time for all levels of government to address the productivity constraints on the

economy that are actually meaningfully driving inflation.

“New roads, dams, increased land supply and natural-disaster-proofing key infrastructure all need to be addressed

urgently,” Ms Mercorella said.

Ms Mercorella acknowledged the pain being felt by mortgage holders.

“Around 80% of Australian mortgage holders have variable loans, which is one of the

highest percentages in the world,” she said.

“As a result, our economy is particularly susceptible to rate increases.

“There’s no doubt that mortgage holders will feel a direct impact.

“But it’s important to understand that increasing interest rates have an impact on all of us.

“Whether you are a renter or running a business, we’re all going to feel the pain of these continual interest

rate hikes.

“The number of first home buyers taking out loans in Queensland in January was the

lowest in a decade, highlighting the difficulty that this group is now having entering the

market.”

Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder, said it was bad news for homeowners already doing it tough.

“Australians with the average loan size of around $600k will be forking out over $13,000 more per year on their mortgage compared to what they were paying a year ago,” Cooke said.

“While homeowners deserve a break from the relentless increase in pressure, we can expect even more hikes from the RBA this year.”

The cash rate is forecast to peak in the first half of 2023 at 4.10%.