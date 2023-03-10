Artists for renal health

By Suzie McDarra
IN time for World Kidney Health day on Thursday, a vibrant and colourful
community art project was completed over four days this week in
anticipation to be featured on the walls of the new Renal unit in the pipeline
for Longreach.
About 12 people came up with ‘the storyline’ they wanted to tell with
about many more locals and people from the surrounding towns over the
four days, coming to dip their brush tips to canvas in a coordinated effort
to connect the dots between regional towns who will utilise the dialysis
machine and renal unit.
Red Ridge Interior Queensland artists Joyce Crombie (“Ananuwa”) from
Longreach and June Barr Crombie (“Aulpunda”) from Birdsville described
the painting.
“This kidney in the painting represents Longreach. This is where the
dialysis machine will be. And the horseshoe shapes around that are all the
people who are using the centre. The yellow lines from the kidney are like
the channel country rivers, or veins of the people, coming out to the 18
circles representing surrounding communities.
“There are bush foods that keep us healthy inside, like Gumbi Gumbi and
wild banana and native berry. These bush foods represent healing and the
big circles represent the specialists and health workers who come out and
those dots inside the circles represent the healthy people in the town,”
Joyce explains.
“So we’re all one – we’re all connected.”
Participating in the artwork included a little girl whose grandfather
had to move from Windorah to Toowoomba for dialysis as well as 91 year
old author Mrs Norma Brown from the Pioneers Home, Heather Hale from
the Arts and Crafts Centre, Louise Campbell from Red Ridge which covers 15
local government towns, and Kylie Linwood from Queensland Health.
“Young and old, we are supposed to be walking together, so this is a good
step towards it.”