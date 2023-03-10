Artists for renal health

By Suzie McDarra

IN time for World Kidney Health day on Thursday, a vibrant and colourful

community art project was completed over four days this week in

anticipation to be featured on the walls of the new Renal unit in the pipeline

for Longreach.

About 12 people came up with ‘the storyline’ they wanted to tell with

about many more locals and people from the surrounding towns over the

four days, coming to dip their brush tips to canvas in a coordinated effort

to connect the dots between regional towns who will utilise the dialysis

machine and renal unit.

Red Ridge Interior Queensland artists Joyce Crombie (“Ananuwa”) from

Longreach and June Barr Crombie (“Aulpunda”) from Birdsville described

the painting.

“This kidney in the painting represents Longreach. This is where the

dialysis machine will be. And the horseshoe shapes around that are all the

people who are using the centre. The yellow lines from the kidney are like

the channel country rivers, or veins of the people, coming out to the 18

circles representing surrounding communities.

“There are bush foods that keep us healthy inside, like Gumbi Gumbi and

wild banana and native berry. These bush foods represent healing and the

big circles represent the specialists and health workers who come out and

those dots inside the circles represent the healthy people in the town,”

Joyce explains.

“So we’re all one – we’re all connected.”

Participating in the artwork included a little girl whose grandfather

had to move from Windorah to Toowoomba for dialysis as well as 91 year

old author Mrs Norma Brown from the Pioneers Home, Heather Hale from

the Arts and Crafts Centre, Louise Campbell from Red Ridge which covers 15

local government towns, and Kylie Linwood from Queensland Health.

“Young and old, we are supposed to be walking together, so this is a good

step towards it.”