With rain comes fuel

Ilfracombe Rural Fire Service (RFS) had three call-outs last weekend, and issued a fresh warning to landowners about the abundance of long grass being fuel to burn.

Ilfracombe RFS posted to social media during the week, stating, “On your worst day possible, being a property owner, this (image)could be your sight.

“It’s a general reminder after coming out of a drought for so long as we haven’t had to worry about fire breaks or maintenance of our fire equipment.

“So let’s all start putting our fire practice into place.”

1. Go out and make sure your slip-on units are up and running by ensuring you’ve had a recent service completed (you are entitled to your service kit from your area office).

2. Ensure that you have a couple of copies of mud maps stating where your water sources are on your property and have them handy to hand out if a fire breaks out on your property.

3. Ensure that you have fire breaks in place around your property (you are entitled to cutting edges for your grader to ensure this is done – enquire with your area office).

4. Know your neighbours and their contact details and know who is in your brigade patch (for any new property owners or caretakers, please notify your area office).

5. Know that you are entitled to safety gear to protect yourself on the fire ground (for assistance, contact your area office/ local brigade secretary of your patch).

“Don’t leave it until the last minute – get in now to be safe,” they added.

“Don’t be afraid to call 000 to ask for help.

“It’s better to have help on the way than no help at all.”