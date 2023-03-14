Path to Treaty forums

By Karen Simmons

The time has come for you to voice your views on the Path to Treaty Bill 2023 at a public forum to be held in Longreach next week.

On 22 February 2023, Premier Palaszczuk introduced the Path to Treaty Bill 2023 (Bill).

The Bill was referred to the Community Support and Services Committee for detailed consideration and invites submissions to its inquiry into the Bill.

The inquiry will consider the Bill in detail, examining the policies behind the Bill as well as the Bill’s compatibility with the Human Rights Act 2019.

As part of the committee’s inquiries, the committee will hold the public forum in Longreach on Thursday, 23 March 2023 to hear from stakeholders, community members, and submitters about their views.

Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar encourages Western Queensland residents to go along to the forum.

“This is an opportunity for Western Queensland to find out more on this issue,” Mr Millar said.

“So I encourage people to please get along to it, listen and have their say.”

A number of public hearings and other forums will be held around Queensland throughout March and April, and the Community Support and Services Committee will report to the Legislative Assembly on Friday 21 April 2023.

Community Support and Services Committee Chair, Corrine McMillan MP said the Bill proposes the establishment of a First Nations Treaty Institute and a Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry as important steps on the Path to Treaty.

“The Path to Treaty is a negotiation process between the Queensland Government, Queensland’s First Nations Peoples and non-Indigenous Queenslanders,” Ms McMillan said.

“We want to hear from First Peoples and non-Indigenous Queenslanders with their views and suggestions on the next steps on the Path to Treaty.

“This is an historic moment.

“The Path to Treaty is an opportunity to reflect on our past and to build a better future for all Queenslanders.”

The committee members include: Corrine McMillan MP, Member for Mansfield; Stephen Bennett MP, Member for Burnett;

Michael Berkman MP, Member for Maiwar; Dr Mark Robinson MP, Member for Oodgeroo; Cynthia Lui MP, Member for Cook and Robert Skelton MP, Member for Nicklin.

The objectives of the Bill are to establish:

– a First Nations Treaty Institute to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to develop and provide a framework for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to prepare for and then commence treaty negotiations with the Queensland Government, and

– a Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry to inquire into, and report on, the effects of colonisation on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The Bill will ensure these main purposes are achieved with sufficient regard to Aboriginal tradition and Island custom through:

– requiring the principles for administering the Bill are complied with, by ensuring that in partnership and good faith, the rights and history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are acknowledged and responded in accordance with the Human Rights Act 2019 and United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

– requiring the Treaty Institute Council and members to have particular regard to the interests of Aboriginal peoples and Torres Strait Islander peoples

– requiring CEO to be appointed only if they are an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person and Treaty Institute Council members to be appointed having regard to the cultural diversity of Aboriginal peoples and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

– requiring Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry members to have at least 1 Aboriginal person and 1 Torres Strait Islander person and the majority of members are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

– requiring members of the Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry to have particular regard to the interests of Aboriginal peoples and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and

requiring the Inquiry to have regard to Aboriginal tradition or Ailan Kastom during truth-telling session.

The committee also invites written submissions on the inquiry from interested stakeholders and members of the public.

The closing date for lodging written submissions is midday on Friday 17 March 2023.

Path to Treaty Bill 2023:

Date: Thursday, 23 March 2023 Time: 12pm – 2:30pm

Venue: Qantas Founders Museum, 1 Hudson Fysh Drive, Longreach Airport

To register your interest: Please visit: www.qldparlcomm.snapforms.com.au/form/cssc—path-to-treaty-bill—witness-form—longreach-public-forum-23-march-2023