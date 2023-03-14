Farmers Climate Survey

Farmers for Climate Action has called for Federal Government funding for more on-ground staff

and programs teaching farmers about carbon and climate, as it releases its major new survey of

farmers.

The Farming Forever report by Farmers for Climate Action is based on a survey of more than

600 farmers, as well as round table discussions with leading farmer and agricultural

stakeholders, and is calling for a coherent national approach to climate change and agriculture

policy.

Farmers for Climate Action has more than 7500 farmers in its Australia-wide network.

CEO Dr Fiona Davis said the survey found farmers overwhelmingly want to reduce emissions but don’t

know where to turn and are looking for support and practical help to do so.

“The survey found 93% of farmers are willing to shift to low-emissions production, but just 30%

have had a practical demonstration on how to do so,” Dr Davis said.

“We know carbon farming in a high-integrity market can produce huge benefits for farmers, but

just 10% of farmers are growing and selling carbon and 70% say they don’t understand the

carbon market.

“Some 38% of farmers said they do not sell carbon because they do not know how.

“Farmers want more information and education on how to reduce emissions and create new

income from carbon.

“They want more on-ground staff known as ‘extension officers’ who typically

run demonstrations, field days and farm visits.”

“They could be funded by the Federal Government and help farmers find straightforward information on carbon

markets, renewable energy and storage, and help them access incentives for things like on-farm

batteries,” she continued.

“We see a role for government to provide support for farmers by investing in emissions

reduction technologies and initiatives, such as an instant tax asset write-off for renewable

energy or on-farm energy storage.

“This could form part of a broader plan for Climate and Agriculture, which the report

recommends.”

Key findings of our consultations:

1. Most farmers want to take action on climate change by trialling new technologies and products, and change their farming practices if it will benefit themselves and the environment.

2. Although 93% of respondent farmers expressed a willingness to change farming practices, 70% have not yet been involved in any extension program.

3. Landcare and Natural Resource Management (NRM) Regions are the most trusted source of information about climate change adaptation.

4. The carbon market appears to have significant issues with eligibility and the value it would be perceived to generate with 38% of respondent farmers indicating that they do not participate because they do not know how to, and 70% not understanding the carbon market itself.

5. There is a general lack of understanding of the Future Drought Fund with 90% of respondents not having accessed it and 70% not knowing of its effectiveness.

6. Government funds and grant schemes for agriculture such as the Future Drought Fund and Emissions Reduction Fund appear to be underutilised by farmers due to the complexity and administrative cost of accessing such support.

7. 50% of farmers who have had interactions with transmission line development proposals were dissatisfied with the way it was managed.