Vote for driver Deb

By Karen Simmons

The community only has a few days left to rally behind Stonehenge school bus driver Deb Porter, a finalist in the Translink Queensland Bus Driver of the Year Awards.

Deb provides an essential service for children living in outback Queensland and is only one of three finalists in the School Bus Driver category who needs your support to help her win the much-deserved title.

The valued Stonehenge resident rises early in the morning and travels approximately 200 kilometres each school day to pick up 11 children from five families around the district and drive them to the Stonehenge State School.

Stonehenge has a population of approximately 50 people.

Deb works for Stonehenge Action Group and has been described by her community as having a big heart – always on time, always happy, always responsible.

During her interview with Translink Deb said her role allows her to see amazing sunrises and sunsets.

“I see the amazing sunrise, day after day, and I get to see amazing sunsets,” Deb shared.

“Getting up bright and early and picking up the young ones on the bus – keeps me alive.

“It gives me a purpose to get out of bed every morning.

“Those kids getting on and saying hi to me – it means a lot.”

Deb said a vote for her is a vote for the community and an opportunity to promote Stonehenge, so jump on to the Translink Queensland website and start voting!

Voting closes Tuesday 21 March.

The winners will be announced on 17 April 2023.