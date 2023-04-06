Rural Aid’s popular photography competition returns

Rural Aid’s fourth annual Spirit of the Bush photography competition has officially been opened, with the winning twelve photographs to be featured in the 2024 calendar.

Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said he was excited to see what the bush’s talented photographers had captured this year.

“The photographs that are submitted are always breathtakingly raw, real, and reflect the highs and lows of life on the land,” Mr Warlter said.

“Last year, we received more than 1100 entries from across the country, making it very hard to whittle down to just 12 winners.

“I hope to see dozens of photos of successful crops, happy working dogs and fat cattle.

“On the flipside, the pictures of flooded creeks and empty paddocks tell a sobering, but equally important, story.

“I’d encourage anyone with a love, and eye, for the bush, to send their photos in.”

Themes for this year’s competition are: Family, Community, Mates, Faces, Eyes, Tough, Golden Hour (Sunrise/Sunset), or All Things Rural.

Winners will be awarded a feature in the 2024 calendar, and a $250 pre-paid VISA card.

The competition closes 29 May, 2023.

To enter the competition, entrants must submit a high-resolution, landscape image via Instagram or Facebook, with the hashtag #SOTB2023 and tag @ruralaid in the picture, or upload their photo through the Woobox link: www.ruralaid.org.au/spirit-of-the-bush

Rural Aid’s 2024 calendar will be available for purchase later this year.

Proceeds will directly support Rural Aid’s range of programs that help farmers and their families.

The competition’s Terms and Conditions can be found at www.ruralaid.org.au/spirit-of-the-bush