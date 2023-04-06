Shooting season kicks off

Michael R Williams

The Ilfracombe Clay Target Club has started up once again for the year—with locals enjoying a weekly afternoon shoot in the sunset.

Maria Hoolihan; Ilfracombe Clay Target Club President said recent Facebook posts has seen a spike interest for new shooters.

“A lot of people are coming out through the woodwork,” she said.

“It’s amazing to see so many people embracing our sport.”

The club aims to have a number of major events this year including the Patron Shield in April.

“There we will have shooters from all over coming down,” Ms Hoolihan said.

“We also have a major two-day shoot, which will be a weekend carnival.

“If you want to have a go, just make contact.

“We’re all friendly here.”