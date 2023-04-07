Country Women’s long and wonderful years of service

Suzie C McDarra

Five Country Women’s Association (CWA) Central West Divisional members were recognised for 60 or 50 years of service last Saturday.

Sixteen members were in attendance in person and online from branches in Longreach, Morella, Barcaldine, Blackall, Alpha and Muttaburra.

Gwen Rogers from the Longreach branch has been a member of Silso and Longreach branches for over 60 years.

At the branch level, Gwen has been president, vice president, secretary, international officer and a convenor for various competitions.

For the CW Division, she has been president, vice president and secretary.

Joyce Rogers has been a member of Silso, Longreach, Ilfracombe and Morella branches.

In the branch, Joyce has been president, secretary, treasurer and international officer.

For Division she has been president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and convenor of competitions.

For the state, Joyce was vice president of the central region.

Alison McNall, currently divisional treasurer, from the Blackall branch has been a member of Richmond, Muttaburra and Blackall branches for over 50 years.

At branch level, she was president, secretary, treasurer and hall convenor.

Alison became the bus driver to take members to mobile meetings many years ago.

Of all her roles, Alison said she’s “happiest in the kitchen”.

As a member for 50 years, Jane Rogerson started at the Silso branch and moved to the Morella branch.

She has been a treasurer and a convenor for various competitions.

Dawn Crawley from Barcaldine was unable to attend to receive her badge recognising 60 years of service.

Whilst Dawn didn’t hold any positions, she supported members and all those in executive positions over the many years.

CWA State President Sheila Campbell said it was a pleasure to award the certificates and pins.

“It’s the members who make this association,” Mrs Campbell said.

“It’s you who do all the work and without members, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.

“We do a damn site more than make scones,” she laughed.

“Our real work is to lobby government – and because of our longevity, they listen to us.

“The reason you wear a seatbelt and are kept alert by the rumble strips on the side of the road whilst driving—they’re because of the CWA.

“The reason we don’t shoot koalas anymore is because of the CWA because up until 1932, koalas could be shot.

“So that’s how far we go back when it comes to advocacy.

“Things we’re advocating, for now, include staff-resident ratios in aged care centres.

“We’re talking to health departments about hospitals which no longer have maternity wards.”

Mrs Campbell said the QCWA needs younger women to continue the legacy we’ve established over 100 years since being founded by Ruth Fairfax.

“We are 101 this year, but we’re celebrating the centenary over two years to allow celebrations in all 20 state divisions.

“The essence of the QCWA is our role in providing a safe place for women to meet.”

Due to a lack of incoming younger members, the Jericho branch held its final meeting in February and Aramac has also closed its branch in recent years.

“We welcome new members – we need new members and their ideas, or these branches face the same fate as Alpha and Aramac.

Monthly, Longreach also hosts the QCWA markets on the second Saturday of each month, commencing on Saturday, April 1 in Qantas Park from 8.30 am – 12 noon.

Events to look forward to this year include the 240km Longreach to Winton Endurance Ride on July 29-30 are major fundraisers this year to celebrate 100 years of QCWA.

Longreach branch is responsible for the presentation dinner on Sunday, July 30 and they need manpower to help with the setup and serving and bar.

Any community groups, individual volunteers and property owners interested in being involved in the event with various jobs including checkpoints, supplying water and food and looking after riders are welcome to message the Longreach-Winton Centenary Endurance Ride page on Facebook, email laura.axsentieff@y7mail.com or discover more at www.qldendurance.asn.au/