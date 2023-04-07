Training for young judges

By Karen Simmons

Calling all eight to 25-year-olds in the Western Region who love to hang out with woolly friends.

The Muttaburra Stock Show is hosting The Bev Rea Sheep and Wool Junior Judging Workshop again these school holidays with registrations closing soon.

The experience of the workshop gives young people a head start for the up-and-coming livestock judging events held during the district show season each year.

The free, all-day event is scheduled for Thursday 13 April with registrations closing Wednesday 5 April.

One of the event organisers Sarah Jane Fysh said last year approximately 27 participants attended and young people travelled far and wide for the experience.

“Children travelled from Winton, Isisford and Corfield,“ Sarah said.

“It’s an opportunity for them to socialise and get together with friends as many are distance

education students.

“They learnt about an industry very relevant to their daily life.

“Even for young people who don’t have much exposure to life on the land, it’s a great opportunity for them to come along and learn about the characteristics of a sheep and gain a better understanding of wool from the sheep’s back to the end product the jumper you wear.“

The two age group categories are eight to 14 years, and then 15 to 25 years.

The workshop is named in honour of the late district grazier Bev Rea, who saw a gap in

the industry training.

She was keen to see young ones be offered the opportunity to learn more about sheep and wool judging and handling.

“The junior stock judging competitions are run at the Longreach, Isisford and Barcaldine

shows each year,“ Sarah added.

“We wanted to encourage more interest in our local workshop and host it before the local

show circuit begins, as it may encourage young people to have the confidence and skill set to

enter their local show junior judging events.

“If you win locally, it may lead to the participants competing in the junior judging at the

Brisbane Exhibition.“

This year Greg Hunt from the Australian Wool Network will be instructing children in the

wool judging section while Isisford property owner Andrew Hacker will give the youth sheep instructing

knowledge.

The family-friendly day is fully catered for, but numbers are limited.