Operatic celebration of our state

By Matthew Pearce

If Queensland had a sound, what would it be?

That’s the question Opera Queensland hopes to answer with their new show Lady Sings the Maroons, coming to the Central West in May.

Opera Queensland director of learning, regional and community Kylie McOmish said Lady Sings the Maroons flipped the idea of opera being ’elitist’ or ’inaccessible’ on its head.

“Operatic singers are so highly trained that when you bring in other flavours like pop and rock and jazz, you actually get this really interesting sound,“ she said.

Director Laura Hansford described the show as a celebration of Queensland musical talent, past, present and future… a mixtape for a road trip from Brisbane to Cunnamulla or Mount Isa to Cairns.

“With so many amazing Queensland performers, it was hard to cull the songs down,“ she said.

“The Bee Gees, Troy Cassar-Daley, Keith Urban, Christine Anu… this is a show that’s telling the stories of musicians that came out of Queensland, performed by musicians that are coming out of Queensland.

“Our hope is that 50 years from now Opera Queensland would be able to perform this show again, but now the artists singing with us today are the ones being celebrated.“

With Queensland being Australia’s most decentralised state, Laura said Opera Queensland was dedicated to bringing music to everybody, with shows touring as far west as Winton, as far north as Mount Isa and as far south as Warwick.

She described performing in regional Queensland as like experiencing a big hug.

“People here are just so open to things, they have nothing to prove, there’s just an openness to sit, listen and hear other people’s stories,“ she said.

“Are You Lonesome Tonight was our 2020 show, and people still ask when we’re bringing the show back. I tell them we’re not, but we can give them a different show that’s even better.“

Kylie said regional Queensland towns were all very welcoming.

“I think the people wear their heart on their sleeve, they love where they live and we feel that when we visit these towns.“

She said Laura had written a show that was “descriptive and beautiful“.

“You’ll remember your childhood or remember an amazing place you’ve been or some amazing people,“ she said.

“It’s such a heartwarming show and it’s for everyone, families, friends, kids… anyone can come.“

“Trying to find a story that’s true to everybody has been really exciting,“ Laura said.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve come up with… a production that celebrates this amazing place.“

Lady Sings the Maroons is coming to the Eric Lenton Memorial Recreation Grounds at Winton, Thursday, 18 May and Longreach Jockey Club on Monday, 22 May as part of the Festival of Outback Opera.

Other venues include the Barcaldine Town Hall on Tuesday, May 23 and Blackall Woolscour on Wednesday, May 24.

Opera Queensland invites singers and musicians from the local community to join the cast for the performances. Artists will be employed for the performance by Opera Queensland and paid under the Live Performance Australia award rates.

All artists must be 18 years or older at the time of performance.

For more information and to register your interest, visit oq.com.au