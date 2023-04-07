Exciting return for Barcaldine races

By Andrew

Saturday saw the return to racing to in the outback on the grass track at Barcaldine with a strong five-race program.

This is the first race meeting for a new committee and the grounds were in fantastic order and the track was in A1 condition for the days racing.

The action on the track kicked off with a win to Emerald trainer Raymond Williams and travelling Mackay jockey Jade Doolan with Auron.

Auron was a solid winner coming from a long way back in the first to over-run the favourite Hallside Hot Stuff while the old stager Heroism ran a great race in third, beaten by a length and three quarters.

Race two was a popular win to local Barcaldine trainer Geoff Rafter with his horse Trebla.

Trebla, with John Rudd on board, started at bolters-odds $17 and led all the way to beat Portable who finished strongly for Mark Oates and Anna Bakos and Karbors had a good run for Billy Johnson and Tyler Leslight in third.

Billy Johnson, who has recently relocated to Bacaldine, took training honours with a double on the day. The first of these came in the Maiden race three with Double Oh Seven saluting with jockey Ian French coming down the outside with a well-timed run to beat stable-mate Nouverre Fille to make it a Billy Johnson quinella with Veresdale piloted by Sophie Wilcock in third place.

Johnson’s second winner came in the final race of the day when Von Saga took a needle-eye gap on the home turn and came away for a very impressive win. Ridden by Tyler Leslight, Von Saga beat King Coni and Designed to Run who both had very strong runs in second and third respectively.

The other race on the program, the race four open handicap over 1100m, was won by Glenda Bell from Emerald with her horse Schweid As ridden by apprentice Brooke Johnson. It was a great front-running ride by the apprentice who staved off the challenges from Cozhecancan, ridden by Emma Bell, and Zukas with Sophie Wilcock on board. There was only point sixth of a length covering the first four horses in a very tight finish.

Racing now heads to Longreach this weekend for their Beach-themed races. The five-race meet will start at 1.35pm. It should be a great day at the track look forward to seeing you there this weekend.