$7.2M works tender call for Longreach Hospital

Tenders have now been called for a combined $7.2 million worth of works at Longreach Hospital.

A new three-chair, nurse-assisted renal dialysis unit will be delivered at a cost of $4.6 million.

The new nurse-assisted haemodialysis unit will be the first for the Central West.

The hospital’s pathology and pharmacy departments will also be upgraded at a cost of $2.6 million.

As part of the works, Central West Health is partnering with Pathology Queensland to expand, refurbish and upgrade the existing laboratory within the hospital.

The existing pharmacy department will also be upgraded and expanded.

The new dialysis unit will be located on the ground floor of the South Wing of Longreach Hospital, close to the Allied Health service.

Tenders for the combined works will close on 5 April, with a successful contractor to be announced soon after.

The combined works are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The $7.2 million worth of works at Longreach Hospital is part of our investment of around $28 million in upgrades and refurbishments to the hospital since 2017.

Central West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Anthony West said the development of a full nurse-assisted haemodialysis unit for Longreach will prove to be a major improvement in patients’ lives.

“An additional three specialised nurses and an administration officer will be recruited to support the new dialysis unit,“ Mr West said.

“Nurse-assisted dialysis is a complex service to deliver, requiring access to specialist medical and allied health support and on-site nursing staff.

“For this reason, the Central Queensland Kidney Service at Rockhampton has partnered with Central West Health to support the safe provision of dialysis care at Longreach.”

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services the Honourable Yvette D’Ath said the upgrading and refurbishment works at Longreach Hospital ensure healthcare delivery in a facility equipped for the 21st century.

“This is an investment that will benefit Central West residents for years to come,“ Minister D’Ath said.

“Right across the state, we are building new health infrastructure, so our dedicated health staff have the most modern facilities from which to deliver their services.

“Over the next seven years, for instance, the Palaszczuk Government is investing more than $1 billion to replace ageing infrastructure across rural and remote areas.

“Over the past three years, the Palaszczuk Government has invested more than $66 million in additional operational funding to support better access to kidney healthcare services, particularly in regional and remote areas.

“This is allowing care to be delivered closer to home for many people in regional, rural and remote areas of Queensland.

“I know it is tough on the people who have to travel to receive dialysis, as well as for their families.

“This is about providing better care closer to home for Queenslanders, no matter where they live.“

The initial funding for the Longreach Hospital dialysis unit was announced by the Palaszczuk Government as part of a statewide allocation for the expansion of regional, rural and remote dialysis services in October 2020.

The latest $7.2 million worth of works at Longreach Hospital brings to about $28 million the total amount invested in upgrades and refurbishments to the hospital since 2017.

Under this Palaszczuk Government commitment, new dialysis units have already been opened at Ingham and Charters Towers, together with an expansion of the existing dialysis units in Bowen and Cooktown.

New dialysis units are also in progress for Proserpine, Kowanyama and Yeppoon.