Athletics results

Welcome everyone to the start of a new year for the Longreach Athletics Club.

Our first club meet was on Sunday 19 March —with 24 athletes and 47 PBs achieved.

The results are as follows:

5yrs – Bonnie Rayner 5 PBs (50m, 145m, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put); Fergus Couper Joyce 3PBs (50m, Long Jump, Shot Put); Beau Dillon 3PBs (145m, High Jump, Shot Put); Noah Machin 3PBs (50m, 145m, Shot Put).

6yrs – Brayson Miller 3PBs (145m, Long Jump, Shot Put).

7yrs – Woody Couper Joyce 3PBs (50m, 145m, Long Jump).

8yrs – Charli Hancock 4PBs (50m, 145m, 200m, Long Jump); Sienna Machin 3PBs (145m, Long Jump, High Jump).

9yrs – Nate Fuller 4PBs (50m,145m, 200m, High Jump); William Geiger 4PBs (50m, 145m, 200m, Long Jump).

10yrs – Alexie Holland 1PB (50m).

11yrs – Taya Miller 1PB (Shot Put); Sienna Fuller 2PBs (50m, Long Jump); Sonny Hancock 1PB (50m).

12yrs – Bindi Geiger 1PB (50m).

13yrs – Jaylie Miller 2PBs (50m, 200m); Leo McDarra 1PB (Discus).

15yrs – Max Bruggemann 1PB (Javlin).

16yrs – Jozette Jones 1PB (Javlin).

Our next club meeting is Sunday 2 April – we welcome everyone to come along and check it out – there is still time to register for the year.

Please contact longreachathletics@gmail.com for more information.

It will be program B, which means it’s hammer week (12yrs to Masters), for these athletes, hammer starts at 8am — everyone else please be there at 8:30am to sign on, warm up at 8:45am and starting at 9am.

Remember, athletics is action and a whole lot of fun.