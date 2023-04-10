Athletics results

One of the founding member John Palmer (left) was returned as president at the Longreach Athletics AGM for 2023, now in its 39th year. Brett Long returned as vice president, along with Brooke Ballard (secretary) and Melanie Palmer (treasurer). PHOTOS: Suzie McDarra

Welcome everyone to the start of a new year for the Longreach Athletics Club.

Our first club meet was on Sunday 19 March —with 24 athletes and 47 PBs achieved.

The results are as follows:

5yrs – Bonnie Rayner 5 PBs (50m, 145m, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put); Fergus Couper Joyce 3PBs (50m, Long Jump, Shot Put); Beau Dillon 3PBs (145m, High Jump, Shot Put); Noah Machin 3PBs (50m, 145m, Shot Put).

6yrs – Brayson Miller 3PBs (145m, Long Jump, Shot Put).

7yrs – Woody Couper Joyce 3PBs (50m, 145m, Long Jump).

8yrs – Charli Hancock 4PBs (50m, 145m, 200m, Long Jump); Sienna Machin 3PBs (145m, Long Jump, High Jump).

9yrs – Nate Fuller 4PBs (50m,145m, 200m, High Jump); William Geiger 4PBs (50m, 145m, 200m, Long Jump).

10yrs – Alexie Holland 1PB (50m).

11yrs – Taya Miller 1PB (Shot Put); Sienna Fuller 2PBs (50m, Long Jump); Sonny Hancock 1PB (50m).

12yrs – Bindi Geiger 1PB (50m).

13yrs – Jaylie Miller 2PBs (50m, 200m); Leo McDarra 1PB (Discus).

15yrs – Max Bruggemann 1PB (Javlin).

16yrs – Jozette Jones 1PB (Javlin).

Our next club meeting is Sunday 2 April – we welcome everyone to come along and check it out – there is still time to register for the year.

Please contact longreachathletics@gmail.com for more information.

It will be program B, which means it’s hammer week (12yrs to Masters), for these athletes, hammer starts at 8am — everyone else please be there at 8:30am to sign on, warm up at 8:45am and starting at 9am.

Remember, athletics is action and a whole lot of fun.