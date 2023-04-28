Green Steel Lifts Australia’s Decarbonisation Ambition

By Emma Smith and Jaclyn McCosker

Use of Australian coal to make steel products around the world has been a mainstay in the

argument for the ongoing development of fossil fuel projects.

Global steel production accounts for 8% of global carbon emissions.

However, South Australia’s Whyalla Steelworks has announced plans to make green steel

as early as 2025, blowing excuses out of the water.

This has stepped up ambition in Australia’s manufacturing sector and increased pressure on

other metal manufacturers to bring their decarbonisation timelines forward.

The global demand for green steel has led to significant investment in research and

development and redesigning of manufacturing facilities, with a Swedish company already

shipping steel made with renewable energy and hydrogen.

While Whyalla initially relied on coal for 50 years, when fully operational, a state-of-the-art

electric arc furnace will decrease its carbon emissions 90% by 2025, with a goal to be

carbon neutral by 2030. To achieve this emission reduction Whyalla will use a combination

of green hydrogen, wind and solar energy.

Locally, commitments for decarbonisation of Rio Tinto’s alumina industry by 2030 mean that

significant work is already being done in Gladstone, with plans for Rio Tinto’s Yarwun

alumina refinery to be first in the world to run some of the refining process on green

hydrogen.

Sometimes the race to a zero-carbon world seems impossible and in the too-hard basket.

In Gladstone we have a front-row seat to just how big this transition will be. Ambition from

places like Whyalla and Gladstone demonstrate to the world that change is possible, and we

are here to get it done. Decarbonisation is an exciting new chapter in our story, and comes

with the responsibility to work together to ensure the Gladstone region is the best place

possible for locals who call it home, and those we will welcome in the future.

We all stand to benefit from a cleaner, greener future, and every step towards that is worth

celebrating.