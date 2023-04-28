Green Steel Lifts Australia’s Decarbonisation Ambition

By Emma Smith and Jaclyn McCosker
Use of Australian coal to make steel products around the world has been a mainstay in the
argument for the ongoing development of fossil fuel projects.
Global steel production accounts for 8% of global carbon emissions.
However, South Australia’s Whyalla Steelworks has announced plans to make green steel
as early as 2025, blowing excuses out of the water.
This has stepped up ambition in Australia’s manufacturing sector and increased pressure on
other metal manufacturers to bring their decarbonisation timelines forward.
The global demand for green steel has led to significant investment in research and
development and redesigning of manufacturing facilities, with a Swedish company already
shipping steel made with renewable energy and hydrogen.
While Whyalla initially relied on coal for 50 years, when fully operational, a state-of-the-art
electric arc furnace will decrease its carbon emissions 90% by 2025, with a goal to be
carbon neutral by 2030. To achieve this emission reduction Whyalla will use a combination
of green hydrogen, wind and solar energy.
Locally, commitments for decarbonisation of Rio Tinto’s alumina industry by 2030 mean that
significant work is already being done in Gladstone, with plans for Rio Tinto’s Yarwun
alumina refinery to be first in the world to run some of the refining process on green
hydrogen.
Sometimes the race to a zero-carbon world seems impossible and in the too-hard basket.
In Gladstone we have a front-row seat to just how big this transition will be. Ambition from
places like Whyalla and Gladstone demonstrate to the world that change is possible, and we
are here to get it done. Decarbonisation is an exciting new chapter in our story, and comes
with the responsibility to work together to ensure the Gladstone region is the best place
possible for locals who call it home, and those we will welcome in the future.
We all stand to benefit from a cleaner, greener future, and every step towards that is worth
celebrating.