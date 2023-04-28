First Anzac Day under new president

Michael R Williams

Anzac Day in Longreach was much drier than it was in 2022, and organisers were pleased with the over 250-person turnout.

Newly elected RSL Sub-Branch president David Wilson said the day was essential for veterans in the community to be recognised for their service.

“It was such a great turnout for such a small community,” he said.

“It allowed us to connect and remember the sacrifice our servicemen have made.”

Mr Wilson moved into the position of president in recent months and thanked former president Josh Adams for his contributions.

“I think Josh has left a great legacy for us to follow,” he said.

“I think one of our main roles is to look after older veterans and that will be one of my main focuses.

“The RSL is all about care, camaraderie, and commemoration.”