Fond farewell for Michael

By community contributors

The Queensland outback has no shortage of larger-than-life characters, but there is one less as of this week.

The Longreach Leader’s on-the-ground journalist Michael Williams has penned his final local edition, and his white Hyundai i30 (frequently spotted zipping from story to story) was last seen heading to Tamworth.

Longreach resident Dan Carter said his friend will be missed for his ‘go-getter’ attitude, which saw him attend almost every community event in his two-year stay.

“I would describe him as a lover of philosophy, a passionate writer, a 7-day-a-week journalist, hard worker who loves telling local stories,” Mr Carter said.

Western Queensland will be a quieter place without Mr Williams’ signature laugh ringing across the Mitchell Grass Plains, a silence that friend and gym buddy Isabel Coppo said she’d really miss.

“I’ll miss always having a friend who is there for me, and willing to go pump iron at any given time or day,” Mrs Coppo said.

“I’ll miss his loud, boisterous laugh that can completely silence a room, and his awkward, sometimes poorly timed jokes that are often funnier for how people react to them.”

As Mr Williams takes up an opportunity to work in TV news, Longreach’s mayor recognised his contribution to keeping local print journalism alive.

“Michael achieved a lot in helping rebuild the new Longreach Leader into an even more popular newspaper with a return to covering both local stories in all of our towns in the west, plus the really important issues impacting our region,” Longreach regional council mayor Tony Rayner said.

“I will miss Michael on parkrun, where my one goal of beating Michael’s time was never achieved, and his constant chatter to himself whilst we ran was encouraging to all those in earshot.”

Reflecting on the two years he spent in the Longreach, Mr Williams said he thanked the community for standing by him.

“There was a good period there where I was learning, and figuring things out as I go,” Mr Williams said.

“There were a lot of people that took me under their wing and allowed me some breathing space, and a little bit of forgiveness as I was finding my feet.

“There’s a lot of you, and you know who you are.”

As for what he’ll miss most?

“Definitely Darcy’s dinner pack,” he said, breaking into his trademark laugh.

“Or the protein shakes you can get at Kynda in the morning.”

While the sound of Mr Williams’ voice and laughter may be out of earshot in Tamworth, his contributions to local journalism and social life in the outback will echo for years to come.