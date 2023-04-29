Barnesy music video shot at Starlight’s

Michael R Williams

Self-described ’20-year overnight’ success story and musician Casey Barnes has shot his new song ‘Boys Like Me’ at various venues in Longreach, including the famous Starlight’s Lookout.

Mr Barnes, known as a contestant in the 2007 season of Australian Idol, didn’t see mainstream success until signing with Chugg Music who he would win an ARIA with.

Mr Barnes said Longreach is the perfect setting, a town that tells the story of what Australia is all about.

“We could have shot this song anywhere,” he said.

“But, this song is a tribute to the country heartland and what that’s all about.

“We specifically chose to shoot in Longreach—I’ve made quite a few trips out to Longreach in the last few years and formed a connection and I have a few friends who group in this area.”

His new song hopes to inspire people to find beauty in simple things.

“The world is a little bit brainwashed these days into believing success is about amassing huge wealth and having a fancy house, but what we’re not realising that’s not what it’s about at all,” he said.

“This song is about the importance of the simple life; it’s about great mates and connections to where you come from.”

Mr Barnes said he has been overwhelmed with the beauty of the central west landscape.

“We started shooting at one of the most incredible places I’ve ever seen,” he said.

“We got some amazing footage as the sun was setting.

“We were out on Dan’s [Walker] property to get a heck of a lot of the clip.

“There’s just heaps of great locations on his property.

“Then we’ll be getting some locals to tell the story of how it starts.”