NEW Outback Rail Adventure launch

Outback Aussie Tours is thrilled to announce the first release of tickets to their newest experience, the Outback Rail Adventure.

This immersive adventure is a must-see attraction for anyone visiting Outback Queensland.

Outback Rail Adventure features two beautifully refurbished heritage rail motors, 2034 and 2036, which have been restored to their former glory.

The two iconic Queensland Rail heritage rail motors came into service in 1971 and were leased to Outback Aussie Tours, who relocated them from their Ipswich Workshops home to Longreach last November.

Queensland Rail Acting Head of Regional Scott Cornish said passengers will feel as though they have stepped back in time.

“Affectionately known as ‘Silver Bullets’ these 2000 class series motors are a special slice of rail history, and we’re thrilled to see them have a new lease on life as part of the Outback Rail Adventure experience,” Mr Cornish said.

“With six incredible experiences to choose from, passengers can sit back and enjoy the journey while the Rail Motor Drivers, trained to Savannah Guides’ standards, provide entertaining interpretations of the history and landscape of Outback Queensland.

“The adventure is an exciting opportunity for visitors to be a part of history as they secure the first seats to an experience the adventure of a lifetime.”

As the first passengers to ride the Outback Rail Adventure, they’ll embark on a unique journey viewing the stunning landscapes of Outback Queensland through the windows of the heritage rail motors.

This is an opportunity for passengers to reconnect with the romance of rail by immersing themselves in the rich culture and history of the region, all while enjoying the breathtaking scenery and onboard commentary and complimentary nibbles from the comfort of the meticulously restored rail motors.

Alan Smith, the owner and operator of Outback Aussie Tours, is excited to see this unique

experience come to life.

“We are delighted to offer this immersive experience, where passengers can view the stunning landscape while learning about the various trees, timbers, flowers, and

wildlife that make the region so special,” Mr Smith said.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this unique experience and book your tickets now for tours starting from June 24, 2023.

For more information about the six incredible experiences on offer and to secure your place on board the Outback Rail Adventure, visit www.outbackaussietours.com.au