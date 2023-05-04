Barcaldine Sandgoannas v Blackall Magpies

McKenzie Neal

The Sandgoannas will host the Blackall Magpies in a derby clash at the Barcaldine Showgrounds on Saturday, 6 May at 6pm.

Barcaldine are on top of the ladder and come into the match having won their 5 matches on the trot, while the Magpies don’t look too bad themselves, sitting in third and wanting to make it 4 wins in a row.

The Sandgoannas are coming off a great win last round against the Longreach/Ilfracombe Tigers in front of a great crowd during Barcaldine’s Tree of Knowledge Festival while the Magpies had the bye last round but beat the Tigers in the week prior.

The sides met once before in Round 5 of the 2023 season in Blackall, with the Sandgoannas coming away with a 16-18 win.

Barcaldine Sandgoannas President Rhys Peacock said recognising the importance of last week’s performance, as well as the need to back it up with another win and make it 6 wins on the bounce heading into the final round of the regular season.

“To maintain our spot on the ladder and secure some sort of home final, it’s imperative that we continue to play at the standard we have been,” Rhys said.

“Previous years have seen us at the bottom of the ladder come finals time.

“Future wins are crucial to maintain a higher spot on the ladder.

“It has been a long time since any sort of final, whether that be a semi, minor semi or grand final was played on home turf, which is one of the goals set at the start of every season.”

It is an important clash for both teams in the context of their season, promising to be a great night of Rugby League for fans across both the Barcaldine and Blackall communities.