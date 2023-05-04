Survey reveals struggle to find a home

Emma McBryde

Only one per cent of rentals are affordable for Central and Central West Queenslanders working full-time on minimum wage, according to a recent survey of real.estate.com.au.

Less than half of locals on a minimum wage are able to rent a home without coming under serious financial strain and only six per cent of people on income support payments are able to comfortably pay their rent.

The findings come from a Rental Affordability Snapshot completed by Anglicare Australia in partnership with AnglicareCQ, after surveying 397 private rentals advertised in the region on the website on 18 March.

It has prompted AnglicareCQ to call for an increase to JobSeeker and Commonwealth Rent Assistance on top of boosting social and affordable homes.

AnglicareCQ CEO Carol Godwin said the Rental Affordability Snapshot statistics this year were damning.

Only 26 individual properties were suitable for at least one household type living on income support payments without placing them in housing stress, and 189 individual properties were suitable for at least one household type living on minimum wage without placing them in housing stress.

An out-of-work couple with two children can afford two per cent of rentals and single parents out of work face even tougher odds, with only one property deemed suitable and affordable.

A person on Youth Allowance looking for a share house can afford none of the available accommodation options and someone on the Disability Support Pension could afford only one rental when the snapshot was taken.

Although the Age Pension is the most generous of government payments, only five per cent of rentals were affordable for a couple and only one property of the listings left to compete for was appropriate for a single retiree.

Ms Godwin said the snapshot reflected a community under considerable housing stress with limited or nil relief for renters on the horizon.

“There are limited to no affordable options to seek out, so tenants are needing to forfeit other essentials in their budgets to keep a roof over their head,” she said.

“Increases in rent coupled with cost-of-living pressures, has also meant record numbers of people needing to reach out to AnglicareCQ for financial support through our emergency relief services.”

Each year, the not-for-profit organisation, which has a housing portfolio of more than 500 properties and manages housing in Rockhampton, the Capricorn Coast, Emerald, Blackwater, Barcaldine and Longreach, tests whether people on low incomes are able to rent a home in the private market by viewing the properties listed for rent on the website on one weekend in March.