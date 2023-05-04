Bear season for Capras

By Liam Emerton

It doesn’t come bigger than this… it’s one versus two on Saturday afternoon.

The Rockhampton Leagues Club Central Queensland Capras have their biggest test of the season when they travel to UAA Park to meet the Burleigh Bears.

The Bears are ranked second while our Capras lead the Hostplus Cup table.

That means this weekend is a top of the table clash with everything on the line.

For the Capras their table topping position is on the line with a 23 point win pushing the Bears above our Central Queenslanders.

For CQ the prize is a continuation of their undefeated season which they showed plenty of heart to hold onto on Saturday against the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls.

Despite conceding in the third minute two tries, one to Brandon Roberts and the other Blake Moore, earned the Capras a lead just past the 20th-minute mark.

But a late first half try to the Seagulls put them ahead 12-10 at the break.

Needing a monster second half performance the Central Queenslanders started strong through Roberts who crashed over for his second of the night.

But just six minutes later the Wynnum-Manly squad tied the match with the scoreboard at Browne Park reading 16-16.

With the fate of the match in the balance, crowd favourite Bailey Butler would go on to be the match-winner when he crashed over to give Capras a 22-16 lead.

The Seagulls would push hard for the final 15 minutes but just couldn’t find the points to tie it up.

Anthony Milford’s field goal attempt tried to seal the game for the Capras in the 76th minute but that went wayward leaving the Central Queensland squad scrambling for the final four minutes.

The Capras would hold on and secure a monster win, extending their undefeated streak to six wins.

But that will be put to a serious test when they match up against Burleigh who have dropped just one game this season.

Only the Sunshine Coast Falcons have bested the Bears however that win came at the Falcon’s home ground.

No squad has beaten Burleigh on their home patch this season with the Capras aiming to become the first squad to pull off that feat this season.

Our BMD Premiership side had their season finalised on the weekend, losing 44-18 to the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

The women’s squad would finish seventh out of eight teams having defeated one team across the season.

And our under-21s Hasting Deering Colts will look to bounce back after being knocked off in their season opener.

The team lost 36-8 to Wynnum but will take on Burleigh this weekend who also suffered a round two loss.