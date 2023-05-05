Ethno Astronomy for stargazers

By Trish Bowman

One of Barcaldine’s newest residents, Bill Ricketts (Astro Bill) has held the first of many seasonal stargazing evenings last Thursday where 10 enthusiastic sky watchers came along to learn more.

Astro Bill said he wanted to share his hobby with others offering his own knowledge of non-technical facts with those who are likeminded.

“I plan to hold one session per season so the whole sky is covered.

“I particularly want to discuss Aboriginal Star Lore and Song Lines,” Bill said.

“In the first evening we had a small attendance of 10 people comprising of Bidjara Elders, Girl Guides and the general public.

“We covered both Western and Indigenous interpretations of constellations and

specific ‘creation’ objects.

“I am holding the sessions at Barcaldine Ski Park from 7-8pm with the next session planned is for winter on 13 July.”

Bill said ‘Ethno Astronomy’ is gaining popularity and he is keen to talk to others who have an interest in astronomy.

“Indigenous interpretations of the night sky have a more meaningful message for us that stories from Europe and Middle East,” he said.

“Australian Aborigines never worshipped Gods or created mythical beasts.

“They never built shrines or places of worship with huge stones or edifices.

“All their Creation Beings, Elders and Ancestors live in the Milky Way so they can watch over present day tribes and uphold tribal lore

Bill is inviting everyone to come along and join in on the winter session.