Mothers Day hints

Neil Fisher

For those people who haven’t bought anything for Mother’s Day is next Sunday the 14 May, so you had better think quick! As you can probably guess, my recommendation is always for a green present.

The Mother’s Day tradition began in North America in 1907, by a daughter who arranged with her local church to pay tribute to her mother during the service on the second Sunday of May.

Other towns and cities adopted the tribute across North America, with the addition of flowers as a sign of love.

This tribute to mothers became so much in general acceptance that the American Congress declared it an official day of celebration in 1914.

The first thought is to buy Mum the traditional bunch of Mother’s Day flowers.

Unfortunately, the cut blooms soon die, and with them the memories of a wonderful day.

There are many plants produce flowers that are suitable for use in cut flower arrangements.

Once cut some flowers will last longer than others. The Chrysanthemum for example has a long vase life, while Wattles usually lose their fluffiness within a day or two, and sometimes within hours.

It is possible, however, to prolong their vase life by taking note of a few hints.

It is usually better to pick the flowers earlier in the morning than later in the day, as the water content of the blooms is at a maximum then.

A fresh cut under water is worthwhile when the blooms are being arranged in vases.

It is usually better to cut on a slant rather than straight across as this reduces crushing and some blocking of the vessels. However, the direction of the cut does not make a difference.

To keep the vase water fresh strip the leaves that would be under water. It is also possible to increase vase life by adding substances to the water, such as aspirin, bleach or copper coins in the hope that they will reduce the growth of bacteria that might clog the flower stalks’ inlets for water.

For some flowers, for example Carnations, flat lemonade is useful, although commercial products such as Floralife are more convenient and less costly. The solution is in the lemonade’s acid content which inhibits growth and the sugar which is a nutrient source for the flowers.

While most flowers require just a clean cut of the stalk, further treatment is helpful for some.

For example those that exude a milky sap or a clear, slightly mucus-like liquid it is possible to congeal this by holding the stalk ends in a flame for a few seconds or put the stalk ends in very hot water while protecting the flowers from the heat.

Unfortunately, the cut blooms soon die, and with them the memories of a wonderful day. So with a little thought and planning, you can give Mum her special flowers that would continue to grow and flower and be able to be planted in pots or the garden, providing years of pleasure instead of just days.

The first choice is potted chrysanthemums. They are available in a wide range of decorator colours, and you can choose the flowers to match or blend in with your mother’s colour schemes.

If your mother prefers the traditional Mother’s Day flowers, the potted Chrysanthemums are still available with the pure white blooms. After the time of flowering inside is over, the Chrysanthemums can be planted out into an open garden, or kept in the container for another season.

Other plants and flowers Mothers would like to receive include:

* Pink Carnation flowers symbolises gratitude and love.

* White Carnations flowers symbolises remembrance.

* Callistemon or Bottlebrush flower symbolises strength and Courage.

* Day Lily flowers are an Asian emblem for motherhood and symbolises virtue and prosperity.

* Gardenia flowers in Victorian times were given as a way to tell friends or family members, you’re lovely and symbolises joy and refinement.

* Gerbera flowers symbolises cheerfulness.

* Grevillea flowers symbolises the sign of love, faith and calmness.

* Yellow Rose flowers symbolise a caring nature.

* Pink Rose flowers symbolises gratitude, appreciation and strength.

* Orchid flowers symbolises grace, joy and happiness.

What not to give:

Warning – the following half dozen plants could be hazardous to your inheritance if given as Mother’s Day gifts!

* Balsam – means impatience

* Evening Primrose – means inconstancy

* Hydrangea – means heartless

* Marigold – means grief, cruelty in love

* Snapdragon – means no

* Venus Fly Trap – means duplicity or liar