Percy the punter

Country Punters Around the Grounds – Barcaldine April 29 The big Labour Day Tree of Knowledge Cup meeting was staged at Barcaldine with a bumper crowd on hand with the Labour Day races being broadcast Worldwide via Sky Channel and being well supported on TAB.

The $30,000 feature event The Tree of Knowledge Cup went home with the heavyweight champion of Country Cup’s with

Echo Point $2.15 and Quayde Krough getting some unfinished business completed for Emerald trainer Raymond Williams.

Echo Point under 61 kg broke away in the home straight with John Manzelmann’s Saavy Legend $9.50 under Jade Doolan’s urgings breaking away in the last furlong to win by 1.25 lengths, making it back to back Tree of Knowledge Cups for connections which include

Barcaldine Race Club president Willy Chandler making it win number 8 from 17 starts and $200,000 in total prizemoney since originally joining Todd Austin’s stable who took out the Birdsville Cup and The Tree Of Knowledge Cup before being transferred to Raymond Williams who has trained Echo Point to take out the Country Cup Final and now a second Birdsville Cup under Quayde Krogh’s

recommendation from the Waterhouse and Bott Stable in Sydney.

Connections of Echo Point will have this year’s Country Cup final strongly in its sights, the $200,000 jewel in the crown which looks

there for the taking in early December.

The $29,000 QTIS Maiden over 1300 metres featured Adam Sewell riding a nice winner for Craig Smith in the Rodney Hay Colours on Figure It Out $2.15 getting past Rodney Little’s Benter $7.50 in th shadows of the post.

The Honours were with local trainer Bevan Johnson with a double.

Johnson hit pay dirt for owners Clarry Herman and Richard Simpson first up with Highground $6 in the Class 3 Plate over 1000 metres giving Dakota Graham two winners in successive weeks.

The Johnson Stable made it a double when Stampede Warrior with stable apprentice Tyler Leslight in the saddle took out the 1600 metre Benchmark 55 Handicap in a tough grinding win.

The Barcaldine Race Club needs to commend with the club trying plenty of new things to draw sponsorship and attract crowd numbers the meeting attracted 700 patrons in a great day for the Barcaldine race club.