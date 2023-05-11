Opera in the Outback

Dazzling night skies, glorious horizons and fine music will come together in the iconic Queensland outback from 16 –21 May 2023, when Opera Queensland’s acclaimed Festival of Outback Opera returns.

An opera festival and Queensland experience unlike any other, Festival of Outback Opera is a week-long celebration of open-air concerts, intimate recitals, singalongs and gastronomic delights, bringing together local artists and national opera stars for a truly unique outback adventure.

With events taking place across Longreach and Winton in Queensland’s west, the Festival of Outback Opera is expected to attract thousands to the region and inject a much-needed economic boost to local businesses and communities.

This year’s major festival concerts include Dark Sky Serenade in Winton on 19 May 2023 and Singing in the Night in Longreach on 20 May 2023.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the Festival of Outback Opera had become a signature cultural event in Queensland.

“The 2023 Festival of Outback Opera is set to be another wonderful celebration of the beauty of opera staged against the stunning backdrop of outback Queensland,” Minister Enoch said.

“The festival will provide unique opera experiences in exciting new ways and will include an expanded program in Winton and Longreach that will further drive cultural tourism opportunities and deliver economic outcomes for local communities.”

Opera Queensland CEO and Artistic Director Patrick Nolan said these events were the perfect way for people to visit Queensland’s unique outback towns and immerse themselves in arts and culture.

“This festival is an experience like no other; a unique way for Australians to enjoy these beautiful outback towns and connect with their communities on a deeper level,” he said.

“Opera Queensland’s Festival of Outback Opera showcases a diverse program, inviting audiences to share in the wonder of opera in a profoundly beautiful setting. It is the perfect way for those new to the artform to dip their toes and will also satisfy opera die-hards.”

Nolan said that ongoing funding from major stakeholders, including the Queensland Government, the University of Queensland and Haymans Electrical, highlighted the significance of the event and its capacity to activate remote and regional communities in new and exciting ways.

“The Festival of Outback Opera is not only a very special event for audiences, but also a critical contributor to Queensland’s regional tourism economy.

“In 2022, the Festival generated 550 visitor nights for Host Regions, with visitors spending more than $200,000 in region.

“We seek to grow this in 2023 with an expanded event offering, including the inaugural Long Lunch in Winton and Festival of Outback Opera Gala Ball in Longreach, highlighting Queensland’s incredibly rich and diverse cultural tourism industry.”

Acclaimed Australian conductor Vanessa Scammell brings her inimitable style and passion to the event, leading some of the world’s most incredible voices including Emma Matthews, Milijana Nikolic, Jud Arthur, Carlos E. Bárcenas Ramírez and José Carbó.

Outback Queensland Tourism Association (OQTA) CEO Denise Brown said the festival was a distinctive feature on the regional events calendar and allowed visitors to experience Outback Queensland’s famed communities and ancient landscapes in a unique way.

“OQTA is delighted to again partner with Opera Queensland to present these very special events in Outback Queensland,” Ms Brown said.

“The week-long celebration and world-class program of events is set to invigorate our local communities, drive visitation and showcase our destination’s truly spectacular settings and array of attractions.”

Winton Mayor Cr Gavin Baskett said residents and businesses alike were looking forward to the region again welcoming Festival of Outback Opera events.

“Winton Shire Council is excited to support Opera Queensland in bringing opera to town and making it accessible to the whole community,” he said.

“Festival of Outback Opera not only benefits our residents and local businesses but also attracts opera-loving tourists to the regions and we hope the initiative continues for many years to come.”

It’s time to plan your Outback Queensland adventure – don’t miss your chance to experience this unique festival and one of Queensland’s most beautiful regions with tickets on sale now via oq.com.au.

The Festival of Outback Opera is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, the Outback Queensland Tourism Association and Haymans Electrical.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

WINTON

Tue 16 May – Festival Opening (The Royal Theatre)

Wed 17 May – Sing Sing Sing (North Gregory Hotel)

Thu 18 May – Long Lunch (Venue TBA); Lady Sings the Maroons (Recreation Park)

Fri 19 May – Panel Discussion (North Gregory Hotel), Dark Sky Serenade (Australian Age of Dinosaurs)

LONGREACH

Sat 20 May – Singing in the Night (Camden Park Station – Two Tree Hill)

Sun 21 May – Sing Sing Sing (The Branch Café); Opera Ball (Smithy’s Camp)

Mon 22 May – Lady Sings the Maroons (Venue TBA)

Additional pop-up performances during the festival to be announced.