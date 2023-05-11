Army run for Legacy

By Trish Bowman

Longreach resident Diesel Stenholm competed in the 2023 Run Army event held in Brisbane on Sunday 23 April which raised a huge $202,000 for Legacy.

Diesel said it was the third year he has competed in the run and he is keen to do it again.

“This is a very well organised fundraising run facilitated by the Australian Army,” Diesel said.

“You can compete in the five- or ten-kilometre courses and the Army offer an eight-week training course to assist participants to complete the course.

“This year I did the 10km course and completed it in 58 minutes and 17 seconds and was awarded the highest individual non-serviceman award.

“They do have an option of doing the run remotely, but I made the decision to travel down for the event and be right there amongst it.

“The Central West were incredibly supportive of my efforts to raise funds for Legacy who support families of service people and are celebrating their 100th year of service.

“The community assisted me in raising $2605 for the cause which I am absolutely thrilled with.”

The Run Army event is an exciting initiative that promotes resilience, health and wellbeing across the Australian Community.

The event began with a bang, literal as a Howitzer Artillery Gun from the Royal Australian Artillery reverberated throughout the Brisbane CBD to mark the start of this year’s Run Army. This year 6000 participants joined in on the fun winding their way through the streets of Brisbane.

A Tiger Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter (ARH) joined the runners on course for the start of the 10km and hovered over the track of both the 5km and 10km courses.

The ARH is one of the most advanced helicopters in the world today.

Royal Australian Artillery were on course with two of their M777A2 lightweight towed howitzers.

Do not let the name fool you, these are anything but light at 4100kg.

The M777 can provide direct support to combat troops through offensive and defensive fires with conventional and precision-guided projectiles.

It can also employ illuminating and smoke projectiles.