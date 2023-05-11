Kiddies’ Coronation in Winton

By Winton Correspondent Jeff Close

Pageantry, mathematics, music, science, costumes, history, food and good times all came together for the

students of St Patrick’s Catholic School in Winton last Friday when Queen Victoria was crowned in the school library.

A welcome to St Pats library was given to The Queen, and to the students who were dressed as Princes and Princesses, Dukes and Duchesses, Earls and Countesses, Barons and Baronesses, Viscounts and Viscountesses and the Lords and Ladies.

Even the commoners, dressed as family and friends, were welcome.

The Queen took an oath to ensure every library book was accurately checked out and returned.

Queen Victoria (Vickie Bowden) invited the assembly to the first of two official functions – the celebratory tea

party.

The huge tables were assembled in the play shed, and the tables groaned with bubble making gear, cordial for champagne, real cups of tea and sandwiches.

The children groaned too when they had to wait until Her Majesty took her first bite of her sandwich before they could tuck into a sumptuous feast.

Then it was off for the first official ‘overseas’ visit, the Winton Shire Library and the work of librarian Amanda Searle and team.

The many tourists in town looked on in disbelief as the royal party walked down to the main street.

The display featured books, maps and memorabilia – and what library visit would be complete without a story reading.

Linda had the group spell-bound.

Special guest was Mrs Jacky Jackson, who had come from England to Winton as a young girl.

The loyal subjects marched back to school, much more learned about the special event that happened the next day with the coronation of King Charles III.

Many adults ‘doffed their hats’ to the staff of St Patrick’s School for a thoroughly engaging and relevant educational experience for the youngsters.