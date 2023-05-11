McKenzie Neal

The 43rd edition of the Australian Tourism Exchange (ATE23) was held on the Gold Coast last week, providing an opportunity for Australian tourism businesses to connect with tourism wholesalers and retailers from around the world.

It is the tourism industry’s largest annual business-to-business event and is operated in partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland and also provided international buyers with the opportunity to experience some of Australia’s tourism offerings.

The region’s very own Outback Aussie Tours, Outback Pioneers, Mitchell Grass Retreat, Qantas Founder’s Museum, Queensland Helicopters and Rangelands Outback Camp attended the 4-day event.

Outback Queensland Tourism Association CEO Denise Brown said the exchange was vital for tourism in the region, with a remarkable 44,000 official meetings held throughout the week.

“Welcoming over 2,300 buyers, including 600 global buyers from 30 countries, the week was full of positive energy and collaborative discussions, driving Australia’s continued tourism recovery,” Ms Brown said.

“This is the foundation going forward into the international market after a 5-year hiatus.

“What we do now are the building blocks for the future, and currently our pre-covid market was 5-7 per cent,

with a goal of moving that figure to 15 per cent within the next three years.

“Results from the exchange are immediate, with seven operators, chair Andrew Martin, a lot of media and huge

seller interests, it’s going to be great for our market going forward”

Ms Brown also touched on the international market, and what countries are finding compatibility with Australia’s tourism market.

“Germany, the United Kingdom and New Zealand are the most compatible and interested in our market, putting an emphasis on their need for experienced tourism across the board,” she said.

“It is important to remember that this is exchange is a business show, not a consumer one.

“I am very excited about the opportunities and feel even more confident knowing we have a cohort of tourism operators from the outback who are ready for the challenge.”

ATE23 provided a platform for tourism providers to communicate products, develop networks and strengthen existing relationships, all of which are necessary for the growth of tourism in the region as a whole.

The exchange returned to its traditional format as a four-day event, following two years of condensed hybrid events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is set to have a wonderful impact on a region driven by its tourism landscape.