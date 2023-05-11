Fingers crossed for social media success

Emma McBryde

The heartfelt social media advertisement capturing Blackall Tambo’s community plea for GPs to make their amazing region their new homes is looking promising.

Blackall-Tambo Regional Council Mayor Andrew Martin said he thought there had been a couple of million views and he had a “funny feeling” the Medicare rebate in the Federal Budget would attract GPs.

“I don’t have anything to do with recruiting, but I’ve had a Lot of personal calls wanting to know more,” he said.

Cr Martin said bush communities were used to doing what needed to be done, instead of relying on others.

Hopefully, the Blackall-Tambo Regional Council and Central West Hospital and Health Service funded ad can draw four GPs, recreating the successful health model seen in the Barcaldine area.

With a new $20.1 million hospital, the lack of GPs has Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor Sean Dillon perplexed.

“I can’t understand why no one wants to work in Blackall,” he said.

“We’ve been through and done that and through the good grace of some good employees and workplace retention practices we’ve been able to hang on to some really good employees in our community.”

Barcaldine currently has four full-time, fixed GPs based in Barcaldine servicing four other facilities.

“Over the last 18 months we’ve seen that stabilise to doctors… developing an understanding of the region, the distance, the travel,” Cr Dillon said.

“I think the fact that they service four other clinics (in the region) is obviously a good thing. It’s not just more of the same.

“They’re challenged, they’ve got the newest hospital in Alpha. Which is only 12 months older than Blackall.”

Despite Barcaldine’s four doctors, Cr Dillon still sees the need for practitioners.

“Does the west need more GPs? Yes, it does,” he said.

“But, the quality of GPs we have at the moment that are servicing the Barcaldine regional area, I’m very happy that communities are well looked after and well cared for.”

Rural Doctors Association of Queensland (RDAQ) president Matt Masel said general practice had lost its attractiveness.

“Doctors we are trying to attract the next generation of rural generalists who are GPs primarily who also do obstetrics and anaesthetics and that’s dependent on general practice becoming attractive again,” he said.

“It used to be half of all graduates would go into general practice and many of those into rural practice, now it’s less than 15 per cent.”

The Goondiwindi doctor said if general practice was not made more attractive, then rural areas would not get doctors going to rural practice and subsequently, doctors who then do obstetrics and anaesthetics.

The Central West Hospital and Health Service owns and operates GP practices at Alpha, Blackall, and Winton.