Building a photography career in Longreach

Michael R Williams

Moving to Longreach in 2020, while pregnant with now three-year-old Huxley, Alexandria Marschke has made a name for herself and her auburn-tinged couples photos.

“During my primary school years, I grew a passion for photography so my Mum purchased my first digital nikon coolpix camera when I was 10.

“When I was 14, I started saving up to purchase my first DSLR which I finally got when I was 16.

“Since then I have always taken photos for family and friends.”

Having grown up on the coast, Ms Marshke was forced to adapt her style to the outback, a decision she relishes.

“I love capturing couples and the love they share,” she said.

“It really makes me so happy.

“I also love capturing families and children because time is so precious as they grow and after having children of my own, I really understand how precious that time is.”

Since she was sixteen, Ms Marschke has had an affinity for visually capturing relationships and to her, no moment better captures relationships at their heart than a wedding.

“I was 16 when I started assisting at weddings,” she said.

“It was such a big dream of mine to one day be confident enough to do one on my own and I have finally fulfilled that dream with the wedding of Cody and Rachael Cook who entrusted me to capture their special day.”

Her dream to start her own business almost never took off as Ms Marschke struggled to find the confidence to start, but having a supportive husband and stable homelife has allowed her to spread her wings.

“I never had the confidence to start my own business, but being a stay-at-home Mum gave me the time and opportunity to dive right in so in October 2022 I decided to go all in and not look back,” she said.

“I have the most supportive partner who looks after our two precious babies while I’m out for a photoshoot in the afternoon and when they are asleep, I will stay up and edit into the late hours of the night.

“It’s not always easy but Josh is definitely my calm in the storm and I really am doing what I love and what I have dreamt of doing my whole life so it doesn’t feel like work to me.”

Going forward, Ms Marshke hopes to capture more wedding and births and plans to open her own studio.

“My goal is to build my business to a really high quality standard and hopefully have my work featured in a magazine one day,” she said.

“I have considered doing workshops and have started working on one for a little in the future as I have had a number of people ask so if it’s something more people are interested in I would definitely hold them.”