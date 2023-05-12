Alpha Brumbies v Barcaldine Sandgoannas

McKenzie Neal

The Sandgoannas will travel to Alpha to face the Brumbies on Saturday13 May at 6pm to kick off round 11 of the Wellshot Central West Rugby League competition.

Coming off an important last-start win against Magpies in their Ladies day match, Barcaldine made it six wins in a row, and have a great opportunity to finish the year on top of the table with a win this weekend.

The Brumbies will have a point to prove, after falling in a 44-10 thrashing at the hands of the Tigers in their road trip west last weekend, and will be looking to finish the year strong in a last-ditch bid to secure a finals berth.

The sides met in Barcaldine earlier in the year, with the Sandgoannas coming away with the win in a 28-point trouncing, 52-24.

Sandgoannas President Rhys Peacock, described the feeling around the side as great following last weekend’s win, while touching on the importance of wins continuing, in a bid a make a deep finals run.

“It’s imperative that we continue to play at the standard we have been,” Rhys said.

“It has been a long time since any sort of final, whether that be a semi, minor semi or grand final was played on home turf, which is one of the goals set at the start of every season.

“That home finals drought has seemingly come to an end following the win against Blackall, but a win this weekend secures top spot.

“This match provides a great opportunity for the Alpha region to show out in numbers and support their Brumbies, with this being their final home game of the regular season.”