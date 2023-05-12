Longreach athletics Mackay comp

Melanie Palmer

What an exciting weekend 8 athletes had in Mackay for the Annual Mackay Track and Field Carnival held at the Mackay Aquatic and Recreation Complex on 29-30 April.

This carnival attracted approximately 300 athletes from various clubs ranging from the Tablelands to as far south as Victoria and inland to us at the Longreach Athletics Club.

We would like to thank the Mackay Athletics Club for again hosting a great carnival and we look forward to next year’s.

Congratulations to all our 8 athletes that competed on the weekend with 60 events completed and 25 PB’s achieved – it was an amazing weekend.

Thank you to everyone that travelled to make this possible and we’re sure that there will be more families interested for next year.

Our next Club Meet 7 May 2023 – Program A

Please be there at 8:30am sign on, 8:45am warm up and 9am to start the morning off.

Remember athletics is action and a whole lot of fun.

Results:

6yrs – Braysen Miller 3 PBs and participation medal (60m, 100m, shot put)

8yrs – Charli Hancock 2 PBs (100m, 200m)

10yrs – Alexie Holland 3 PBs (100m, 400m, Discus)

11yrs – Taya Miller 4 PBs, 1 silver and 1 bronze (400m, Shot Put, Discus, 1500m); Sonny Hancock 2 PBs and 1 gold (100m, 200m)

12yrs – Erika Holland 5 PBs, 2 silver and 1 bronze (100m Prelims, 400m, hammer, discus, shot put)

13yrs – Jaylie Miller 5PBs, 5 Gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze (100m, 400m, hammer, 1500m, discus)

Open – Haylee Flanagan 1 PB, 1 gold and 3 bronze (hammer)