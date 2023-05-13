Mount Isa Rodeo in now a Festival

After a record-breaking event in 2022, which saw entries top out at 956, a highest ever purse of $300,000 and the staging of the first ever Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships, the legendary Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is becoming a festival over nine days in the famous red dirt of the Australian Outback.

It’s about time given the event is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest rodeo and the third largest rodeo in the world! The news will truly make it the greatest show on dirt.

The Mount Isa Rodeo Festival will take place from Saturday 5 August through to Sunday 13 August and will include celebrations marking 100 Years of Mount Isa.

Isa Rodeo Limited CEO Natalie Flecker said it was fitting the first Mount Isa Rodeo Festival be staged in 2023.

“This year Mount Isa marks its 100th anniversary, and for 64 of those years, the rodeo has been a highlight; a major event that brings together the city, the region and more recently, the country,” she said.

“Announcing the Mount Isa Rodeo Festival is exciting, because it features not only what happens in the famous Red Dirt Arena, but all the other events through the week on offer to locals and visitors including the Bell and Moir Toyota Rodeo Arena Ball which raises important funds for local charities, the Hall of Fame program, the Indigenous Rodeo Championships and our incredible entertainment line-up.

“Famed as one of the most electrifying events in the country, the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo is on the bucket list of many, has won numerous awards and generated millions of dollars in economic benefit to Mount Isa, Outback Queensland and Queensland, and now there’s even more reasons to come and more reasons to stay.”

This year will see the return of rodeo champions to win back-to-back buckles, as well as even more incredible juniors showing their skills in the arena.

HSEC, Glencore Zinc Assets Australia General Manager Maryann Wipaki said as a founding partner of the iconic Mount Isa Mines Rodeo, Mount Isa Mines was proud to be a part of the event.

“Mount Isa Mines and the Isa Rodeo together have formed a legendary partnership. We’ve been a sponsor since the first rodeo in 1959,” she said.

“We have always supported initiatives that promote our community and are very excited to see the Mount Isa Rodeo Festival come to life in 2023.”

In major entertainment news, the line-up for 2023 is going to blow your buckle off.

Jessica Mauboy headlines the stage at the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo championships on Thursday evening, then on Saturday night at the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo concert it’s Aussie rock royalty The Angels and on Friday night, it’s The Screaming Jets and O’SHEA.

The Angels will be supported by rodeo favourite Luke Geiger, and on Friday night The Screaming Jets and O’SHEA are supported by Furnace and the Fundamentals. And don’t forget Darryl Braithwaite stars in the Mount Isa Street Festival on Wednesday August 8.

This event is supported by the Queensland Government, via Tourism and Events Queensland.

Mount Isa Rodeo Festival highlights include:

Saturday 5 August: Bell and Moir Toyota Rodeo Arena Ball

Sunday 6 August: Special screening of The Angels – Kickin’ Down the Door movie in the Rodeo Arena

Tuesday 8 August: Isa Rodeo Hall of Fame barbecue dinner

Wednesday 9 August: Mount Isa Street Festival featuring Darryl Braithwaite

Thursday 10 August: Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships featuring Jessica Mauboy

Friday 11-13 August: Mount Isa Mines Rodeo