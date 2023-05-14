Neil Fisher

One the most useful types of plants used in the garden would have to be the creeper. Last week I was lucky enough to visit the Roma Street Park Lands and Brisbane Botanic Gardens and just loved the way Autumn flowering creepers have been used in the Parks landscapes.

Autumn is a great time of the year to start planning your garden refurbishment. Whether it is a gap or open spot along your fencelike or you may have an untidy embankment. Using a fast a growing creeper to fill in that space can be achieved quickly and easily.

One creeper that has been a real star performer this Autumn is the Allamanda cathartica schottii or Golden Trumpet is an attractive, vigorous, evergreen twiner or climber commonly used to decorate walls, fences, pergolas, etc. It has large yellow flowers in summer and is best planted in a warm, sunny position.

These are some of the flowering creepers that the Roma Street Park Lands and Brisbane Botanic Gardens had flowerings that would be worth a try in Western Queensland.

Arrabidaea magnifica or Purple Bignonia is a woody fast growing naturally evergreen tropical climber with unusual pairs of medium green oval leaflets that are centred by its grasping tendrils.

Regarded as one of the most beautiful of all trumpet vines in flower with showy clusters of large rosy mauve to purple trumpet flowers produced on new growth from late Summer through Autumn.

Clerodendrum thomsoniae or Bleeding Heart Vine is a vigorous semi-deciduous climber has large, heart-shaped leaves. The Bleeding Heart Vine is relatively easy to grow and is best to keep moist but not wet and fertilise regularly.

During the warm months of the year clusters of bell-shaped white flowers with blood-red tips cover the plant. This sun loving plant can be grown in the ground or in a large pot in full sun.

Ipomoea horsfalliae or Cardinal Creeper is a Creeper that deserves to be planted in more Queensland gardens. The Ipomoea is a fast-growing tropical Creeper for pergola’s, growing along fences or walls or even as a trellis feature.

The dense lush tropical foliage of the Ipomoea forms a visible contrast to the Creeper’s trumpet flowers. This attractive bloomer will become submerged in ruby red to magenta-violet flowers.

Mandevilla Alice Dupont is an attractive twining evergreen vine with large green leathery leaves. Mandevilla’s will produce mass displays of unusual ice pink with darker pink throated trumpet flowers.

Each flower lasts for several days. Long flowering seasons give extended beauty to the patio, bush house or shaded garden. All Mandevillas prefer a warm position with good drainage.

Pandorea jasminoides Charisma is a vigorous climber with luxurious dark green and yellow variegated leaves with clusters of bell shaped pink flowers with maroon to mauve centres.

Pandorea jasminoides Charisma will add a pretty tropical display to the garden as well as being hardy and easy to maintain.

Phaseolus caracalla or Snail Vine is an attractive evergreen creeper. This beautiful tropical creeper has lavender and white flowers. The Snail Vine makes a very pretty addition in a hanging basket or container, where it will dangle up to 5m if permitted.

This creeper is best suited to a position protected from the afternoon sun.

Podranea ricasoliana or Pink Trumpet Vine is a fast growing evergreen climber that can be grown as a bushy creeper, shrub or as a potted plant.

This creeper will be covered in masses of large rich pink trumpet flowers with deeper pink and red striations in the throat. Podranea ricasoliana will attract birds and butterflies to the home garden.

It is suggested that after flowering can be pruned hard to 50mm from the main stem. Suitable for full sun to partly shade conditions and will tolerate dry Western environments.

Pseudocalymma alliaceum or Garlic Creeper is evergreen fast growing creeper that is very hardy in most protected locations. The flowers of this creeper start out as a deep lavender colour with a white throat.

As the flowers start to fade the colours change from the deep lavender to an even paler lavender eventually fading to almost white.

One other interesting fact about this plant is that in Southeast Asia the Garlic Creeper is grown in pots to help get rid of bad luck.