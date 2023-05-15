Longreach Jockey Club President Andrew Watts

The crowd on hand at Longreach witnessed Boy Forster cause a boilover in the Battle of the Bush Longreach Qualifier with Music Award booking a ticket to the 24 June final in a 10/10 ride from John Rudd securing connections the golden ticket for a tilt at the $200,000 in prizemoney and country racing glory.

Team O’Toole from Barcaldine led by father Patrick made it back to back winning weeks with Aussie Mythology $5 getting the job done with Sophie Wilcock doing the riding honours.

The winner of the QTIS Class 6 Plate over 1600 Hallside Hot Stuff $3 with Matty Gray was the last leg of a career best day for trainer Toni Scofield and jockey Matt Gray who combined for three winners at Longreach.

The duo struck a blow early with Phondle making it three wins in a row lumping a big weight 63kg to victory in the Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1000 metres.

Schofield and Gray also combined with Grand Palazzo $1.80 on a quick back up took out the Benchmark 60 Handicap over 1300 metres.

The Schofield team also sent a strong team to Clermont and left the meeting with a haul of three winners from four runners for a total of six winners for the day for the Schofield juggernaught.

They left the Clermont meeting with the Class 1 Handicap over 1400 metres with Hezagem $4.20 ridden by Chris McIver and combined for a double with Emma Bell on Cozehecancan $2.50 in the 1400 metre Open Handicap and Mr Cruise in the Benchmark 60 Handicap, the last race on the program capping off a career best day for the Barcaldine stable.