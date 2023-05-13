Can Capras bounce back?

By Liam Emerton

The Rockhampton Leagues Club Central Queensland Capras have suffered their first taste of defeat this season.

The Capras went down in a tough loss to the Burleigh Bears but that won’t deter them from completing their mission.

In that match against Burleigh, flying winger Edrick Lee got our side off to the perfect start when he scored in the opening minute to make it 4-0.

But back-to-back tries and a penalty goal made the score 12-4 at half time which led to an arm-wrestle to open the second half.

Oliver Gildart would break that second stanza deadlock, making it 12-8.

However the Bears would establish their lead, making it 16-8 in the 65th minute.

Lee would find the tryline again for the Capras but it would not be enough as the CQ squad finished 16-12 down.

With their eyes on the Hostplus Cup the Central Queenslanders still remain on top of the table but they do face an intriguing challenge this weekend.

The Capras will play fellow NRL Dolphins feeder club the Redcliffe Dolphins in a battle for bragging rights.

The match will play out on Saturday afternoon at Browne Park where the Dolphins will be seeking a massive scalp.

Redcliffe are coming off the back of the round eight bye which could play into their hands with the brutal match the Capras had against the Bears certainly contributing to some fatigue.

The Dolphins are also unbeaten in their previous two matches having defeated Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast Falcons prior to their week off.

But before that the Redcliffe squad were embarrassed by the South Logan Magpies in a 60-4 drubbing.

Since recovering from that hefty defeat the Dolphins have looked strong but may be without star centre Valynce Te Whare who made a significant impact in his NRL debut on Saturday.

The 120kg beast scored a brace in an impressive first stint in the NRL for the Dolphins in their win over the Cronulla Sharks.

It will also give our stars from the NRL Dolphins a chance to shine against their fellow signees with a few likely to match up against one another.

Earlier in the day our Central Queensland Capras Hastings Deering Colts team line up for their second match at home.

The young gun under-21s have had a really rough start to the season but now come up against a Dolphins team who are undefeated in the same competition.

The league-leading Redcliffe Dolphins have an impressive 98 points scored in only two appearances this season, dispatching Ipswich for 70 and putting 28 past the SC Falcons.

It will be a tall-task for our young squad but it will be the perfect opportunity for the squad to win their first match of the season.