Lloydys Serve

Michael Lloyd

Its National Volunteer Week this week, a time when we need to thank those who make sport happen in the Central West.

We are very lucky in many of our towns to have coaches, managers, administrators and parents who work tireless week to week to ensure sport happens.

Traveling around Queensland, outside our CW, I see many towns struggling to have a reasonable variety of sports, with many not having any.

Tennis Courts and other facilities lie idle and unused due to a lack of volunteers and qualified individuals to run them.

Its tough these days for the mums, dads and carers.

No longer can you just rock up and start hitting a ball around or having a kick. The coach needs to be qualified, there is first aid, insurance, public liability, workplace health and safety, audits and requirements on Clubs.

That’s even before you start looking at equipment, appropriate facilities or the fact that so many adults are in work at the moment with less and less leisure time.

Then there are the costs! I know there has been inflation, but back in my day (yes I said it), a lamington and pie drive use the fund the Club for the season.

With all the above it seems to take an army consisting of chefs, bureaucrats, uber drivers, sport scientists and more just to put a team on the park. But it is done.

Week after week, on sport fields and courts all over the Central West, without too much grumble, and a lot of sacrifice. So next time you are attending a sporting event, junior or senior, take a moment to look around.

You’ll see the obvious and not so obvious volunteers that go in to making that hour, day, or week run relatively smoothly.

What I ask, on this National Volunteer Week, is that you go up to them and say thanks, smile, buy and cupcake and put your rubbish in the bin.

We don’t all need to lead, but at the very least you need to be an accommodating participant.

A big THANK YOU to all the Volunteers from the Longreach Leader.