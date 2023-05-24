Milky Sap or Euphorbia

Neil Fisher

In the coming weeks the streets of any town in Western Queensland will reveal numerous gardens with splashes of bright red and white colours.

The plants that provide these colourful displays are members of the Euphorbiaceae family, the Euphorbia Snowflake and Euphorbia pulcherrima or Poinsettia.

The name Euphorbia refers to the milky sap that the plant has inside its stem. A native of Mexico, Poinsettias were even cultivated by the Aztecs and called Cuetlayochitl.

In its natural state, it can grow to around 3m high. Poinsettias are probably not planted as widely today as in previous years. However, there are more than 100 hybrid varieties available worldwide, with dwarf forms now more popularly used for indoor decoration.

The red form has been available for several decades. Now, there are other shades such as pink, salmon and lemon, which are probably the most spectacular flowering varieties.

The winter flowering displays of the Poinsettias are usually triggered by the season’s shorter days.

In large tubs, Poinsettias can be turned into plants with up to 40 heads. To produce the multi-headed plants, prune several times through the summer until March. Usually, two or more shoots will arise from one pruned stem.

Out in the garden, the dwarf Poinsettia can grow to 60cm or more and, following summer pruning, they provide a bright spot throughout winter.

Growing Poinsettias of any kind in the garden has a couple of problems. One is to locate the plants where light from the house or the street does not interfere with their requirement of long nights. They like rich, well drained soil and need protection from frost and strong winds.

While the Poinsettia is probably the best known member of the Euphorbia family, there are other varieties that appear in many gardens, some showy plants and others as weeds.

Often both varieties are present. The weeds can grow in garden beds or shrubberies and are easy to control.

The desirable, cultivated members of the Euphorbia family make a bright show, and with a few exceptions, are reliable.

In Western Queensland the Euphorbia Snowflake has become a very successful garden plant. It is a variety of Euphorbia leucocephala that makes densely branched plants if pruned a few times in summer.

The small white leaves around the globular true flower structures make the shrub prominent in a garden. Careful placing around other plants is necessary.

The newer variety, called Euphorbia leucocephala Pink Finale. Like the Euphorbia leucocephala Snowflake the Pink Finale is a large spreading shrub with light green foliage.

Flowering begins with masses of small delicate white bracts in the autumn, and then graduates to pink during the winter months, giving it the appearance of coconut ice. These flowers are slightly fragrant and attract Butterflies. This is a very drought tolerant shrub.

The almost bullet proof Crown-of-Thorns or Euphorbia milii is another hardy member of the Euphorbia. It is a low-growing plant with thick stems clothed with masses of stout spines.

It bears tiny yellowish flowers amidst bright colourful bracts of pink, red of yellow. This plant will flower for much of the year, most particularly in spring.

Crown of Thorns will grow in most parts of Central Queensland and would be one of the water-wise plants grown. This small spreading succulent plant comes from Madagascar and has been used in Australian gardens for many years.

It is slow growing in most soils and will not torrent to buggy positions and frost.

One member of the Euphorbia family that has been grown for many years in Central Queensland is Euphorbia tithymaloides or Bird’s Beak Cactus.

It is commonly called Bird’s Beak Cactus because of the shape of the small red flowers however, it is not a cactus. Another common name for this plant is the Zig-Zag because of the growth habit of the stems.

It prefers soil that is sandy well-drained nutrient-rich soil in a sunny position.

One interesting fact about Euphorbia tithymaloides is that in the United States Euphorbia tithymaloides has been planted in landfills, toxic waste sites and along roadsides because it is one of the few plants which can tolerate a toxic environment.

NOTE: All varieties of Euphorbia produce a whitish latex sap upon being cut. This sap is toxic, so always handle plants with care.

Pet owners should be vigilant about all varieties of Euphorbia as they can be toxic and dangerous to pets.