DV parade sends a message.

By Trish Bowman

Domestic Violence (DV) response teams took to the streets of Longreach last week to encourage people to have faith and confidence that help is there should you need it as part of Domestic Violence month awareness.

Longreach Police Officer and part of the DV response team Sergeant Alastair McPhee said domestic violence is everywhere, often hidden and affects people from all walks of life.

“This is not something that is unique to the lower social economic group, it can affect anyone,” Sgt McPhee said.

“There is still not enough awareness of this very serious situation, so the parade is a method of reminding people that help is available.

“It is difficult to break the cycle but reaching out for help is the beginning.

“We are focusing on coercive control and the devastating flow-on effects it can have.

“Often in these situations where coercive control is in play, those affected learn to cover up what is going on behind closed doors, it’s important they know there is help at hand through a range of services available.

“If you are affected, we encourage you to reach out for help.

“We have seen some very successful outcomes across our region where those affected by DV have been able to move on and live happy, peaceful lives.

“The first step is to ask for help, everything you say to a DV responder is held in confidence and the safety of yourself and your family are the first priority.”

Sgt McPhee said left unchecked, domestic violence can become an intergenerational issue.

“It all comes down to role modelling for our children. There can be long term effects for children growing up surrounded by domestic violence,” he said.

“It is important that families in a domestic violence situation seek help so the pattern can be broken.

“We have all heard others arguing and we have all seen women who appear depressed, nervous and looking down and out.

“If you are concerned about someone you know the first step is to extend the hand of friendship and ask them if they are okay.”

Family and domestic violence can affect anyone. It occurs when someone intentionally uses violence, threats, force or intimidation to control or manipulate a family member, partner or former partner.

This can include: physical violence, damage to property, non-consensual sexual contact, financial control, emotional manipulation, abuse, or threats to commit any of these acts.

One woman a week and one man a month in Australia dies due to domestic and family violence.

We also know that 16 per cent of women (1.5 million) and 5.9 per cent of men (528,8010) have experienced violence from a partner since they were 15.

Contacts for DV help

Relationships Australia Longreach – 1300 364 277

1800RESPECT – 1800 737 732

Catholic Care – 1300 523 985

DV Connect (Women’s Line) – 1800 811 811

DV Connect (Men’s Line) – 1800 600 636

Legal Aid Queensland – 1300 651 188

Women’s Legal Service – 1800 957 957

Qld Indigenous Family Violence Legal Service – 1800 887 700

Kids Helpline – 1800 551 800

Hearing Impaired – TTY 1800 550 660

Interpreting and Translating Service – 131 450

In an emergency call 000.